SmartRent Appoints Evelyn León Infurna as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent, an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for real estate owners, managers, and residents, announced today that it has named Evelyn León Infurna as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Infurna brings over 30 years of experience in real estate and corporate finance in various roles and will lead SmartRent's investor relations strategy in addition to serving as the company's primary liaison with shareholders and investors.

"Evelyn is joining SmartRent at a crucial point in the company's history, a time when we are experiencing significant growth and moving towards international expansion," said Lucas Haldeman, founder and CEO of SmartRent. "As a well seasoned real estate executive, Evelyn brings decades of experience in financial services and has shown the ability to lead companies through such pivotal times. She will play a core role in our journey to going public."

Infurna was recently appointed to the Getty Realty Corp. Board of Directors as an independent director and a member of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She is also an Advisory Board Member to Accesso Partners, a private real estate asset manager based in Miami. She was formerly a Managing Director of ICR Inc., a strategic communications and capital markets advisory firm working with companies that span from $80M micro-cap to companies in the S&P 500. She helped launch ICR's capital markets advisory practice and served as a strategic adviser to new and seasoned issuers on capital markets activities and strategic stakeholder communications.

Previously, Infurna was with Citigroup where she served as Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets Origination for Real Estate and Lodging issuers. During her tenure, she executed over $70B in equity and equity-linked capital raises. Prior to that, she was a senior analyst and co-portfolio manager of real estate securities at both hedge fund and long-only buy side shops. She began her capital markets career as a sell-side analyst with Deutsche Bank.

"I am thrilled to join SmartRent and am honored to share my expertise with a company that is disrupting the proptech industry," said Infurna. "I believe in SmartRent's mission of making smart home technology accessible for everyone and look forward to growing with this company as it continues to scale."

Infurna holds an MBA from Northwestern University and BS at New York University and is based in the Greater New York City area.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home and building technology platform for real estate owners, managers and residents. SmartRent's solutions provide seamless visibility and control over assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through an all-in-one home control app for residents. Our Proprietary software integrates with third-party hardware and software to provide users with one centralized platform.

For additional information, contact:

Inkhouse for Alloy SmartHome

760-845-5399

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartRent

Related Links

https://smartrent.com

