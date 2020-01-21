SmartRent Becomes First Smart Home Vendor to Integrate with Top Four Property Management Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , a provider of enterprise smart home automation for property managers and renters, today announced it has become the first smart home vendor to fully integrate with the four major property management systems: Yardi, RealPage, Entrata and ResMan. Now the most flexible and versatile smart home vendor in the market, SmartRent helps owners, property managers and renters by creating multifamily technology solutions for everything from smart locks to thermostats to in-home sensors and more. All integrations are available now.

By integrating across multiple property management systems, SmartRent has the ability to automatically create access credentials for new residents based on move-in events, maintenance technicians for work orders, and digitally re-keying locks on move-outs. SmartRent's integrations reduce the manual work required by property management staff and provides everyone that works, lives and visits a multifamily community an enhanced user experience. Compared to other vendors, SmartRent's integration syncs unit, resident and work order data in near real-time as opposed to a once per day sync.

"As a technology vendor for the multifamily industry, it is paramount for us to not only integrate data in general to avoid duplicate data entry, but also provide a near real-time sync that truly streamlines day-to-day property operations," said Chief Product Officer Mitch Karren. "Establishing these key integrations sets us apart, making our platform a better investment and a more efficient solution for property owners and operators."

With more than 43 million renters in the U.S., it's more important than ever for property owners to set their residences apart in an increasingly competitive industry. And, creating operational efficiency will become even more crucial in order for property owners to continue to see profits from real estate investments.

"Today, many property owners struggle with operational efficiency," said Noam Hemeiri, chief strategy officer of DEELS Properties, California Home Builders. "SmartRent's latest integrations have the power to unlock the complexities of multifamily housing operations, putting this software, and platform, ahead of the competition."

