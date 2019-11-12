SmartRent Earns Place on CNBC's 2019 Upstart 100 List

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent, a provider of smart home automation for property managers and renters, today announced its recognition on CNBC's Upstart 100 , the publication's annual list of promising, fast-growing startups to watch.

The Upstart 100 honor adds to a momentous year for SmartRent, who announced a $32M Series B funding led by Bain Capital Ventures in early June, followed shortly by an extension from the Amazon Alexa Fund in September.

"This recognition is a testament to the growth we have seen since honing in on the multifamily space in 2017, and the market opportunity before us. Today, SmartRent is in more than 65,000 apartment units nationwide and we are only scratching the surface," said Lucas Haldeman, CEO and founder of SmartRent. "I'm proud of the hard work our team has accomplished and it is an honor to be recognized by CNBC alongside other companies taking disruptive approaches to their respective industries."

Uniquely designed to fill a void in the multifamily housing industry, SmartRent offers a complete smart home platform aimed at multifamily community owners, managers and residents. An area traditionally left out of the smart home industry, multifamily properties have a demonstrated need for SmartRent's combined enterprise and consumer solution. While the resident directly controls and customizes the smart devices within their home, the property manager in a SmartRent-powered community can respond quickly to issues like leaks and administer access credentials.

The Upstart 100 is CNBC's exclusive list of promising young start-ups, featuring a diverse group of companies that are building brands and breaking industry barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names. SmartRent was selected among hundreds of nominees that have become entrepreneurial success stories.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is a smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com .

