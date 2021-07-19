SmartRent Optimizes Access Control Systems With Launch of Smart Intercom and Alloy Access Solo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for real estate owners, managers, and residents, today unveiled its own in-house intercom offering. The new Smart Intercom can be installed on any building entry point, such as lobby doors or perimeter gates.

To further expand its access control offerings, SmartRent today also announced the launch of Alloy Access Solo, a single door access control solution that can be retrofitted on virtually any door or perimeter gate using WiFi or cellular connectivity.

"Historically, the multifamily industry has been a victim of legacy access control systems that are fragmented, offline and don't integrate with property management systems," said Mitch Karren, Chief Product Officer of SmartRent. "The launch of Smart Intercom and Solo, along with our robust integrations, establishes SmartRent as the most versatile vendor that can retrofit aging systems into a centralized, connected platform."

Through its intercom, combined with access control, self-guided tours and enterprise smart home technology, SmartRent is poised to lead the industry in transforming apartments into connected communities.

Smart Intercom offers SmartRent-enabled properties an additional layer of security and accessibility to the broader apartment community. Visitors can use the device for two-way communication with residents or staff, who can unlock the door or entryway directly from their mobile device during the call. The device can also accept credentials like pin codes, making access frictionless for guests, vendors and deliveries.

While the intercom can be deployed as a standalone product, its integration with the rest of SmartRent's product suite creates the most seamless and connected access control experience on the market.

SmartRent's Alloy Access – a standalone perimeter and common area access control solution now incorporates Solo technology and brings it into the cloud. The Solo device decentralizes access control, which is imperative for apartment communities using self-guided touring. The integration provides a seamless transition from legacy credentials to more mobile technology.

To learn more about Smart Intercom and the Solo solution contact SmartRent or see it in action at Stand 7089 at ISC West, July 19-21, 2021 in Las Vegas.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home and building technology platform for real estate owners, managers and residents. SmartRent's solutions provide seamless visibility and control over assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through an all-in-one home control app for residents. Our Proprietary software integrates with third-party hardware and software to provide users with one centralized platform. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com .

