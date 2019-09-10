SmartRIA Acquires ComplianceHero Archiving and Surveillance Solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRIA and ComplianceHero have announced today the acquisition by SmartRIA of ComplianceHero's solution for archiving, retention, and surveillance of email, social media, and websites. The asset sale includes the ComplianceHero software platform, branding, and customer contracts, which will be integrated into the SmartRIA Compliance Management Platform.

Founded and led by CEO Alexander Chau in 2017, ComplianceHero automates the collection, archiving, and surveillance of email, social media, and website updates. Its functionality and unique approach to simplifying this important aspect of regulatory compliance for financial advisors compliments SmartRIA's existing platform and stated mission to become the best company in the world at simplifying compliance.

"ComplianceHero's fresh approach simplifies archiving and surveillance of digital communication, which is an area of compliance that still has a lot of dissatisfaction in the market. We believe we can leverage their great work to create a truly transformative experience for our existing customers and for the market at large. This is a big leap forward toward achieving our vision to provide the wealth management industries' most comprehensive and easiest-to-use compliance platform," said SmartRIA CEO Mac Bartine, who will continue to lead the combined platforms.

SmartRIA's expanded business will serve more than 1,500 wealth management firms ranging in size from one-person shops to large firms with over $15 billion in assets under management.

About SmartRIA: SmartRIA makes software that simplifies compliance for the wealth management industry. We excel at making the complex and often frustrating world of regulatory compliance simple to manage and easy to understand. Our unique roles for compliance consultants and distributed management of large corporations make our solution able to handle any type of compliance problem for any sized company.

