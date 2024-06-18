Smartria and TradePMR, Market Leaders in Compliance Software and Custodial Services for RIAs, Respectively, Join Forces to Support RIA Firm Growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with TradePMR's Synergy 2024 conference in Las Vegas, Smartria and TradePMR announced that the companies have partnered to integrate their platforms and deliver TradePMR custodial data into Smartria's compliance software.

TradePMR: Treating RIAs like VIPs

TradePMR, which celebrated its 25th year during its annual Synergy conference in May, is a custodial services company focused on meeting the specific needs of registered Investment advisors (RIAs). Created by a former RIA for RIAs, TradePMR delivers its technology, support, and services to its advisors under the guidance of Founder and CEO Robb Baldwin and TradePMR's executive leadership team.

"Our focus is on enabling our advisors to spend their time on relationships and growth," said Scott Victoria, TradePMR's Chief Operations Officer. "By integrating with technology providers like Smartria whose mission is to make wealth advisors successful, aligns with ours. The goal, to make it easier for advisors to both custody their clients' data but also stay in compliance with rules and regulations."

The partnership allows joint customers of both Smartria and TradePMR to connect their accounts on each platform so that employee, client, and account custody data appears in Smartria. Compliance teams can then use TradePMR data for employee trade monitoring as well as client account holdings for annual reviews, quarterly transaction reports, and other key compliance activities.

"Like TradePMR, Smartria was purpose-built to meet the specific requirements of registered investment advisors," said Patrick Hunt, CEO of Smartria. "There's a ton of overlap in the customers we serve, so it just makes sense that we would integrate our platforms to benefit RIAs. We're excited about joining forces with TradePMR to further enhance our mutual customers' digital experience."

In addition to the integration, the companies have agreed to support one another's marketing and business development initiatives. As an example, Smartria sponsored Synergy 2024, giving TradePMR advisors the opportunity to see Smartria's compliance platform firsthand. Additional opportunities are in the planning stages.

About Smartria

Smartria is a leading compliance software platform for RIAs, hybrid RIAs, RIA networks, and RIA compliance consultants. The firm's software is designed to make the complex and often frustrating world of regulatory compliance simple to manage and easy to understand. Smartria's unique roles for compliance consultants and distributed management of large corporations make its solution able to handle just about any compliance problem for any sized company.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com .

