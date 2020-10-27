SmartRock™ Mobile App Update Provides Contractors In-Depth View of Concrete Testing Data

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec, the world leader in concrete testing technologies, has announced that their SmartRock™ mobile application has seen a fresh and intuitive mobile app and user interface design, giving contractors access to a more comprehensive analysis of concrete performance.

Giatec Scientific Inc.

All the updates have been designed to reflect SmartRock customers' fast-paced environment on construction jobsites by speeding up and enhancing the ease with which they can collect and analyze important concrete data, a process which oftentimes directly effects project schedules. With these upgrades, SmartRock users can now activate multi-sensor processing options which allow them to automatically connect to every embedded sensor within range and download their data all on one page within the app. This streamlines the process of collecting and analyzing sensor data. Furthermore, the new design of the app includes easy-to-interpret gauges that provide more thorough details and insights into the temperature and curing conditions of placed concrete.

"My experience with the Giatec system has been outstanding. With this new development to the SmartRock mobile app and its ability to download all sensor data in one shot, we are able to further reduce the project schedule to deliver even faster access to concrete testing results. We are excited to use this tool to enhance the construction experience for our testing clients," says Nicholas Daley, Assistant Project Manager, Terracon-Omaha, a leading U.S. multi-disciplinary consulting engineering firm.

SmartRock is the most widely used wireless concrete sensor, currently being implemented in over 6,200 construction projects across 45 countries worldwide. As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity sensor for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired sensors, Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. Together with the Giatec 360™ platform, and SmartHub™ remote monitoring system this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle. For more information visit www.giatec.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dobrila Moogk, VP Marketing

+1-877-497-6278

[email protected]

