SmartRoof AI Appoints Nick Schanbaum as Head of Business Development and General Counsel

DALLAS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRoof AI, the digitally-native roofing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Schanbaum as its Head of Business Development and General Counsel. With his extensive experience in the PropTech industry, Nick will play a vital role in driving SmartRoof's growth throughout institutional commercial real estate's various asset classes. Nick has worn many hats throughout his years as a startup executive. He brings a wealth of expertise in sales, HR and strategy functions. A lawyer since 2007, Nick also brings 13+ years of experience as in-house counsel.

Commenting on his new role, Nick Schanbaum expressed his excitement, stating, "I am incredibly excited to lead the sales charge at SmartRoof and take ownership of our B2B growth. It's a responsibility I embrace wholeheartedly and feel the pressure to deliver outstanding results. Working alongside Nathan and the existing leadership team is a privilege, and I am inspired by their vision and dedication to SmartRoof AI's mission."

He has consistently demonstrated his ability to deliver results and drive organizational success. Nick served as General Counsel for Dallas-based ParkHub, Inc., which enjoyed a $100M exit last spring, for 5+ years. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel for Kairos Water, Inc., an Atlanta-based PropTech company with patented leak detection and water metering technology. He also serves on the board of directors at the North Texas Angel Network, actively fostering growth and innovation within the technology startup community.

SmartRoof AI revolutionizes the roofing industry through its digitally-native approach, utilizing drones and AI to unlock proprietary roofing data. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, SmartRoof AI drives down costs, enhances the property owner experience, and provides a global roofing platform for marketplace participants. With Nick joining the team, SmartRoof AI is poised for accelerated growth and continued innovation.

Nathan Mathews, CEO of SmartRoof AI, welcomed Nick to the team, saying, "We are delighted to have Nick Schanbaum join us as our Head of Business Development and General Counsel. His extensive experience in the PropTech industry, coupled with his proven track record of driving growth and providing legal guidance, makes him a valuable addition to the team. Nick's expertise will play a vital role in accelerating our growth and expanding our market presence."

