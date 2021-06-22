SmartRoom and Command Financial Announce New Partnership

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Financial, a leader in document lifecycle management solutions for public corporations and investment companies, today announced a new strategic partnership with SmartRoom, the leading global virtual data room and project management provider. This partnership enhances Command Financial's offerings by providing secure file-sharing and project management solutions to their clients and is another example of how Command Financial is delivering fully-integrated, technology-based solutions to the financial industry.

SmartRoom's next-generation virtual data room delivers greater efficiency and bank-grade security for file sharing and collaboration during IPOs and other strategic transactions. SmartRoom has hosted due diligence for over 10,000 transactions totaling $1 trillion in value for Fortune 500 companies and the world's leading financial institutions. From detailed reporting on what potential investors are looking at, to restricted viewing, printing, and saving capabilities on sensitive documents, SmartRoom gives companies the tools needed to ensure the IPO process is managed efficiently and securely.

"Our goal is to redefine financial printing by providing our clients personalized service along with best-of-breed technology solutions for all their content management needs," said John Ammirati, Vice President of Marketing. "As the leading virtual data room provider, SmartRoom will help our clients with their IPO due diligence and enable them to successfully close deals faster."

"Command Financial has distinguished itself as a trusted expert in document lifecycle management and financial printing solutions" said Jeff Kalina, EVP of SmartRoom. "We are proud to partner with them to provide their clients the fastest, most secure, and user-friendly virtual data room for their strategic events."

About SmartRoom

SmartRoom, is a next-generation virtual data room designed to deliver greater efficiency and bank-grade security for file sharing and collaboration during strategic transactions. SmartRoom has hosted due diligence for over 20,000 transactions totaling $1 trillion in value for Fortune 500 companies and the world's leading financial institutions. SmartRoom is the flagship product of BMC Group VDR LLC (BMC GROUP) the leading global provider of corporate information management solutions. For over 15 years, BMC Group has helped over 20,000 companies in 50 countries achieve successful outcomes during business-critical events. Its portfolio of industry-leading technology and services help companies implement and streamline information workflows.

For more information about SmartRoom, please visit www.smartroom.com

About Command Financial

Command Financial is a world-class leader in providing superior and integrated document lifecycle management solutions for leading public corporations, law firms and investment companies. Command continually redefines financial printing by leveraging technology and combining it with personalized service to provide unparalleled cost efficiencies as well as the highest quality products and service levels related to regulatory and compliance requirements. The Company, founded in 1990, serves its clients nationwide around-the-clock from its headquarters in New York City.

For more information about Command Financial, please visit www.commandfinancial.com or email us at [email protected]

Marketing contact email

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartRoom; Command Financial

Related Links

http://www.smartroom.com

