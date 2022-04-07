SmartSearch Launches High-Risk Country Report in US

LEHI, Utah, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new high-risk country report service has been launched in the US by leading anti-money laundering specialist, SmartSearch in response to the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

The service enables regulated businesses to scan existing clients and check for residency or citizenship in Russia, Belarus, or any other high-risk countries.

The new reporting tool instantly checks all clients that the regulated business has previously run searches on, and returns matches for those that have a connection to the specified country.

The aim is to support those companies looking to quickly and efficiently evaluate their existing client bases following sanctions placed on a number of Russian individuals and businesses.

In addition, the search provides a list of all US business searches on companies where a corporate structure is returned and an entity within the structure that is operated in a high-risk country.

"With the potential reputational and financial damage that could ensue for those working with clients connected to Russia or Belarus, regulated businesses have rightly been reviewing their existing clients," Martin Cheek, managing director of SmartSearch explained.

"This new product will give businesses peace of mind that they aren't working with anyone they shouldn't be. The information will be provided quickly and efficiently, and will also be regularly updated for ongoing monitoring purposes."

As a one-stop-shop for anti-money laundering and protecting against fraud, SmartSearch is constantly innovating to protect regulated businesses. Working with the world's best data suppliers, SmartSearch is the only company to offer the breadth of multiple checks, all in one place.

SmartSearch, which is headquartered in the UK but also has offices in the US, is also the only organisation with the ability to verify individuals and companies in the US and internationally. The service is available on a single platform via a browser or API, with full sanction, politically exposed person, and ongoing monitoring to guarantee anti-money laundering compliance.

For more information please visit: www.smartsearch.com

Media contact:

Jennifer Fugel

[email protected]

845-657-4202

SOURCE SmartSearch