SmartSens Presented Research Paper and Speech at International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) 2019

Known as the "integrated circuit Olympics," ISSCC is one of the most important global forum in the integrated circuit industry. "We are proud to be selected to present our paper at ISSCC. It's a tremendous honor for SmartSens as the committee recognizes our achievements in the field of CMOS image sensors," said Dr. Xu. "Behind this success is our commitment to developing cutting-edge image sensing technology and products for the emerging applications in the era of 5G, AI and machine vision."

Currently, both 5G network and traditional security monitoring are accelerating toward an "intelligent" upgrade. In this paper, SmartSens debuts a new global shutter image sensor that the company has developed.

This global shutter image sensor built on BSI technology has powerful performance advantages such as high sensitivity, low noise, high shutter efficiency, HDR with improved PRNU performance and self-knee point calibration. Also by integrating an image processor onto the same sensor chip using stacked technology, it paves the way for the smart sensor approach for machine vison and AI systems in the future. As a result, this sensor is most suitable for smart vision applications, such as face identification, machine vision, 3D imaging and AI.

2019 is slated to be the year of AI. SmartSens will continue to introduce innovative technologies and products for CMOS image sensors that meet the needs of emerging applications.

About SmartSens Technology

