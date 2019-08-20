SmartSens Technology Partners with MEMS Drive to Promote Innovations in Sensing Technology

Besides its conventional application in mobile cameras, image stabilization is equally important for application in non-mobile areas such as security monitoring, AI machine vision and autonomous vehicles. As an example of the importance of video capturing chips in the field of AI machine vision, CMOS image sensors need to be able to respond to factors such as uneven roads and air turbulence that could result in blurred images. This requires that the image sensor itself possesses exceptional stabilization capabilities, in order to increase efficiency in both the identification as well as the overall AI system.

Through this collaboration, SmartSens now introduces chip-level anti-vibration technology directly into CMOS image sensors, made available in non-mobile applications, such as security and machine vision, – the optical image stabilization technology which has previously only been available in high-end DSLR cameras. In comparison to conventional OIS technology, sensors with chip-level stabilization offer higher simplicity in engineering, without losing any of the robust capabilities unique to OIS in traditional VCMs. Additionally, these sensors will feature added stabilization control to the rotation of the sensor, achieving optimal stabilization with no less than 5 axes. For applications in AI-enabled systems, which often require high dynamic range (HDR) imaging, high frame rate video capture, or sensing in ultra-low light conditions, SmartSens will be able to provide the perfect solution in the form of unparalleled, efficient stabilization.

In prospective years, the two companies will delve even deeper into the immense potential of chip-level stabilization technology beyond the field of DSLR cameras, relying on the developmental, innovative, and consumer-oriented advantages. SmartSens has advanced in the field of image sensing technology to provide unique and revolutionary solutions to AI-enabled applications such as security monitoring, automotive imaging, smart appliances, and machine vision.

SmartSens CMO Chris Yiu expresses her optimism, saying, "Optical image stabilizing technology is one of the hottest areas of research and development in the fields of DSLR and mobile cameras, and is unprecedented in non-mobile applications such as AI video capturing. SmartSens's collaboration with MEMS Drive in the area of non-mobile image stabilization opens up new possibilities in this field. SmartSens and MEMS Drive are both companies that rely on innovation to drive growth, and we are very pleased to use this partnership to bring forth further innovation in the field of image sensing technology."

MEMS Drive CEO Colin Kwan notes, "Since its founding, MEMS Drive has dedicated itself to replacing the limited voice coil motor (VCM) technology with its own innovative MEMS OIS technology. Our close collaboration with SmartSens will further improve efficiency of MEMS OIS develop image stabilization for non-mobile fields, and together achieve many more technological breakthroughs."

About SmartSens

SmartSens Technology is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS image sensing chips. Founded in 2011, it has a world-class research and development team based in Shanghai, Beijing and other regions. SmartSens is focused on providing forward-facing and peerless CMOS image sensing products and is the industry's first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI processes. Currently, SmartSens holds the industry-leading position in the domain of video surveillance, and its technology has permeated industries with a wide range of applications, including security monitoring, automotive imaging, machine vision and consumer products (e.g. sports cameras, drones, automatic robot vacuums, smart home cameras, etc.) From its founding, SmartSens has been committed to keeping the customer at the core of its efforts, constantly innovating in order to provide high-performance video solutions.

About MEMS Drive

MEMS Drive uses its proprietary MEMS design and process to allow CMOS sensors to achieve swift and precise Sensor Shift and is the first semiconductor company to implement 5-axes stabilization in mobile camera. The MEMS Drive development team is situated globally, with offices in Los Angeles, Taiwan, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

With edge computing capabilities steadily increasing, MEMS Drive utilized precise movement matching algorithms and artificial intelligence to derive multiple image-enhancing features besides just stabilization, such as heightened identification capabilities. MEMS OIS-driven image sensors has made obsolete traditional voice coil motors (VCMs), and could see application in mobile phones, sports cameras, wearable tech, surveillance, autonomous vehicles, robotic vision and other products, bringing infinite possibilities to the future of imaging systems.

SOURCE SmartSens Technology