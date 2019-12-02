SmartSens Technology Releases Four New CMOS Image Sensors with First-in-Industry DSI Imaging Technology

Known as SmartPixel-2™, SmartSens' proprietary DSI imaging technology performs better than the first generation of image sensors utilizing FSI technology in the following ways:

Two-fold increase in Sensitivity

Five-fold reduction of Dark Current

Improved Signal-to-Noise Ratio

When compared to other BSI sensors, SC4335 performed with 42% higher sensitivity and 16% better dynamic range. Additionally, with an improved signal-to-noise ratio that makes them ideal for Artificial Intelligence applications, DSI sensors have the potential to dominate in the mid-market sector, setting a new standard for CMOS imaging sensitivity and better servicing the various applications that demand high definition imaging capabilities.

Built for a Broad Range of Applications

In addition to enhanced general performance of DSI technology, the four new sensors are built to meet the specific needs of target applications.

SC8220 ( 8M pixels)

Primarily designed for Smart City, Smart Home and similar applications that require 4K high resolution and high quality videos, SC8220 supports both 4K resolutions and an 1/1.8" optical format, and is designed to be highly sensitive while keeping low in power consumption.

SC2320 ( 2M pixels), SC4335 ( 4M pixels) and SC5335 ( 5M pixels)

Primarily designed for Security and Surveillance applications, these three sensors rely on their heightened sensitivity and improved signal-to-noise ratio to produce high clarity images even in dim lighting conditions, effectively resolving the industry's common issues of nighttime blur or 'fog.' SmartSens' DSI sensors have specifically enhanced quantum efficiency in the Near-Infrared (NIR) region, i.e. 850nm-940nm wavelength. To maintain user friendliness, these three sensors are designed to fit the same industry standard 1/3" optical format, allowing for "Pin to Pin" compatibility, and making a smooth upgrade path.

SmartSens COO Mr. William Ma expresses: "In the era of interconnectivity, IoT, Security & Surveillance, Smart City, Smart Home and Artificial Intelligence applications all rely on 'smart sensor chips' to deliver high definition visual data. SmartSens is dedicated to developing better performing, more compelling technologies and products. SmartSens utilized its industry-leading process development, pixel technology and circuit structure design capabilities to launch DSI sensors that better address our clients' industry-specific needs."

Four different DSI sensors are currently available to sampling, projected for mass production by the end of 2019. If interested in learning more about SmartSens' DSI imaging technology, please contact us at: cs@smartsenstech.com

About SmartSens

SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. Is a high-performance CMOS image sensing (CIS) chip design company. The company was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Shanghai and has both research centers and sales offices in various cities around the world, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, Hsinchu and San Jose, California.

SmartSens is dedicated to providing future-oriented and world-leading CMOS image sensing products. With an international and accomplished research team, SmartSens owns a suite of proprietary technologies, including full color night vision, DSI Pixel, global exposure built on voltage domain architecture and Stack BSI processes, among many others.

SmartSens has always kept the needs of the customer first, constantly innovating with the goal of providing the customer with high-quality video capturing solutions, with products in Security & Surveillance, Automotive, Machine Vision, consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, automatic vacuums, smart home), and other application fields. Since 2017, SmartSens has maintained its lead in the CIS Security & Surveillance global market share for two consecutive years, and it has had achievements in machine vision, artificial intelligence, among other applications.

