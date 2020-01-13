SmartSens Wins Semiconductor Solution of the Year Designation in 2020 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSens , the leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems, today announced that its SmartSens SC132GS product has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Semiconductor Solution of the Year" award in the 4th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program from IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

As 5G and AI-enabled applications accelerate toward industry-wide 'intelligent' system upgrades, SmartSens' global shutter image sensor SC132GS is built specifically to power these applications.

SmartSens' SC132GS delivers ultra-high performance in imaging sensitivity and clarity, lower power consumption than its competitors, and the ability to process images at the sensor level. It is a powerful, dynamic, and intelligent sensor, ideal for IoT solutions that require each component to be able to communicate with one another intelligently and efficiently.

"We expect to see the SmartSens SC132GS perform outstandingly in fields such as IoT that demand high efficiency and efficacy," said Chris Yiu, CMO, SmartSens. "IoT solutions, ITS, machine vision for manufacturing automation, and intelligent security and surveillance are just a few examples of these fields. SmartSens is confident that as AI and 5G technologies mature, more applications will arise which the SC132GS and subsequent products from SmartSens will be able to handle in stride. We are proud to receive this significant industry recognition from IoT Breakthrough in recognition of our innovation and success."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world.

"With the demand for various intelligent vision applications such as facial recognition, machine vision, 3D imaging, and more expected to come into focus in the coming years, SmartSens is delivering an ideal product to meet these demands by innovatively integrating additional imaging features directly onto the same sensor chip using stacked technology," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Ultimately, the strength of SC132GS, what helps it break through the crowded semiconductor and IoT markets, lies in its broad applicability across applications. The sky is the limit for SmartSens going forward into the new decade and we are thrilled to name SmartSens a 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award winner."

With research centers based in Shanghai, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry's first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors.

About SmartSens

SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. Is a high-performance CMOS image sensing (CIS) chip design company. SmartSens is dedicated to providing future-oriented and world-leading CMOS image sensing products. With an international and accomplished research team, SmartSens owns a suite of proprietary technologies, including full color night vision, DSI Pixel, global exposure built on voltage domain architecture and Stack BSI processes, among many others.

SmartSens has always kept the needs of the customer first, constantly innovating with the goal of providing the customer with high-quality video capturing solutions, with products in Security & Surveillance, Automotive, Machine Vision, consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, automatic vacuums, smart home), and other application fields. Since 2017, SmartSens has maintained its lead in the CIS Security & Surveillance global market share for two consecutive years, and it has had achievements in machine vision, artificial intelligence, among other applications.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

