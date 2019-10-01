SmartSense by Digi Hires Jeffrey Melvin to Lead Global Sales

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Melvin as Vice President of Global Sales, effective October 7, 2019.

Most recently, Melvin served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development at TenFour out of Morristown, NJ. Previously, he ran Enterprise Sales for two Bain Capital-owned companies, Turbonomic and SevOne. Melvin has also served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Services at Axeda Corporation and was instrumental in leading the successful sale of Axeda to Parametric Technology Corp (PTC) in 2013. Melvin graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, where he received his bachelor's degree in Economics.

"We are excited to have Jeff join our growing leadership team. He has extensive leadership experience focused on global sales and we look forward to leveraging his knowledge to further drive SmartSense's growth," said Kevin C. Riley, President of SmartSense by Digi. "Jeff will play a critical role in ensuring we are equipping customers across the globe with the tools needed to tackle compliance and safety in an efficient and effective manner. Jeff's background in SaaS and technology companies make him the perfect fit to lead our global sales initiative and we couldn't be happier to have him join our team." Melvin will manage all global sales functions and report to Riley.

"I am delighted to join a company that prides itself in providing customers with highly-scalable IoT solutions to improve their productivity," said Melvin. "Now more than ever, organizations need the tools and data to make informed business decisions to remain competitive and push their business forward and SmartSense by Digi is helping thousands of organizations achieve just that. I look forward to creating and implementing sales strategies that will help us increase our global footprint and continue to add customer value in both domestic and international markets."

For more information visit: https://www.smartsense.co/

About Digi International

Digi International is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing.

