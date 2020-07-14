SmartSense by Digi Selects Steve Habermas as Chief Technology Officer

Most recently, Habermas served as Vice President of Engineering at LenelS2, a provider of IP-based corporate physical security and video management systems. In this role he led the research and development (R&D) and product management functions for the S2 Security suite, transforming those teams and bringing AI-powered products to market.

Previously, Habermas founded and served as CTO of VeriLync Capital Solutions, a provider of alternate lending solutions for businesses and commercial property owners. He has also served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Aptus Health, Vice President of Product Development at Verivo Software, Vice President of Engineering at Axeda, and Vice President of Technology at Tele Atlas, all of which included leading engineering, product and R&D teams of 40 to 100 people.

Habermas graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering and continued to Georgia Tech where he received his master's degree in electrical engineering. He served as a U.S. Navy Submarine Officer before moving to the business world and earning his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

"Steve's leadership experience and business success speaks for itself, and we're thrilled to have him join the SmartSense by Digi team as we continue to grow our technology and brand," said Kevin C. Riley, President of SmartSense by Digi. "Steve will play a critical role in product development and delivering technical leadership to SmartSense staff while spearheading innovative technology solutions for customers. Steve's background in maximizing innovation at SaaS and PaaS technology companies at scale make him the ideal fit to lead our product innovation initiatives, and we couldn't be happier to have him join our team."

"As someone who has spent a lifetime in product and engineering with enterprise, cloud-based solutions providers, I can confidently say that joining SmartSense is one of the most exciting opportunities I've had in this space to date," said Habermas. "I look forward to collaborating with our team to continue to improve our portfolio and best support our customers."

