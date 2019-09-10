SmartSense by Digi Unveils New SmartSense IoT Platform

The SmartSense IoT Platform has been developed with deep customer collaboration and combining best in class features from previous acquisitions. The redesigned multi-sensor monitoring and reporting platform affords users enhanced equipment management abilities with an asset-versus-sensor focus, incorporating data from multiple sensor types into a single monitoring and reporting platform, to deliver real-time and granular information on critical business assets and equipment.

"SmartSense is the culmination of many collective years of IoT innovation and domain expertise. Our team has invested more than 12 months in bringing together the industry's most comprehensive platform for organizations that require enterprise-wide operational insight," said Kevin C. Riley, President, SmartSense by Digi. "SmartSense made the commitment to develop a platform to serve the critical needs of customers while providing a high-speed innovation cadence which enables our offering to provide immediate value for our customers and allow us to deliver new, business-transforming capabilities very quickly."

AMC Theatres , which will serve approximately 258 million guests across more than 650 buildings this year, was one of several select users to receive early access to the new SmartSense IoT Platform's features and usability.

"We have worked with SmartSense for several years and have seen tremendous results with its task management and food safety and quality platform," said Rob Bennet, Director Culinary QA at AMC Theatres. "Now we are excited to roll out the next generation of SmartSense enhanced by the expertise of the entire SmartSense organization and the best qualities of all the platforms that came before it. We fully expect this latest iteration to further ensure that we deliver only the best customer experience and operate more efficiently than ever across all our deployment locations."

Children's Minnesota – one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the United States, with two hospitals, 12 primary care clinics and six rehabilitation and nine specialty care sites – is one of SmartSense's most prominent healthcare and Minnesota-based clients.

"As a medical organization, ensuring refrigeration units are working effectively and processes are being followed properly is absolutely critical. The temperature and performance graphs that SmartSense provides have not only been helpful in expediting repairs by our refrigeration vendor, but has enabled us to zero in on which models of refrigeration devices are most reliable, directly informing our purchase decisions," said John Hendricks, Logistics/Biomed Manager at Children's Minnesota. "We are excited to be able to take advantage of the new SmartSense platform."

In addition to housing all critical performance dashboards, alerts and reports, SmartSense also features a completely new interface for cloud-based dashboards, offering task management, and digital checklists to support the retail, food service and healthcare sectors. SmartSense has also put particular emphasis on support features to accelerate training, including contextual tips and tours embedded within the platform to guide users during onboarding and beyond.

