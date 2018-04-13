Smartsheet Announces Integration With Slack

"We're constantly working on ways to help our customers be more productive by enabling them to connect Smartsheet with the other apps they use every day," said Gene Farrell, Senior Vice President of Product. "The Smartsheet integration with Slack provides real-time task and project updates to Slack channels to help teams get more done and make better decisions, faster."

Updates made in Smartsheet can now trigger automatic notifications to a preferred Slack channel. Teams can be notified to learn about important action items, join in the celebration of a key milestone or, to cite just a few other examples, when:

A new IT ticket is opened;

A sales deal closes;

A spec gets added to a task or task ownership changes;

A new entry is added to an intake sheet or form;

A project status turns to 'high' priority;

Required budget exceeds a specified threshold.

"Enterprise group messaging products are great for facilitating conversations, but their simple chronological nature isn't designed for the complexities of project or process coordination," said Alan Lepofsky, Vice President, Constellation Research. "Bringing together conversations with a real-time view of work being executed helps teams to work more efficiently, while enhancing the organization's operational visibility."

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet enables teams to get work done fast and efficiently. We are a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 74,000 customers in 190 countries, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies, Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Smartsheet has more than 860 employees in its Bellevue, Boston, and Edinburgh offices as of April 2018. To learn more, visit www.Smartsheet.com.

