smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift a leading provider of automated transformations and management of legacy enterprise systems in the cloud, today announced it has attained Microsoft Gold Platform Competency for Partners. The Cloud Platform Competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. As a Gold Partner, smartShift has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and a proven ability to meet customer's needs. Microsoft Gold Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training, and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the channel.

"We are pleased to have attained Gold Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program," said Vyom Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at smartShift. "At smartShift, we have been successfully migrating and managing enterprise systems to Azure for multiple years. Our smartS4 offering backed by our patented automation is a new single-source solution to run legacy enterprise environments in the cloud. It's a SaaS like operating model for legacy systems where we consolidate all infrastructure, technical upgrades, ongoing code and data volume management, and managed services into a single monthly fixed-fee backed by our SLA guarantees."