smartShift Appoints Derek Oats as CEO and Kendall Walker as CFO to Accelerate Growth

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, known for its intelligent automation platform for SAP and Cloud digital transformations, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Derek Oats as Chief Executive Officer and Kendall Walker as Chief Financial Officer.

"At smartShift, we have developed turnkey solutions for our customers powered by our unique patented platform that automates the analysis and rewriting of software code from legacy architectures to the cloud. Derek and Kendall's addition to the company will be a catalyst for driving results and accelerating growth, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our team," said Vyom Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at smartShift.

Derek will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company and be responsible for expanding the smartShift business globally. Derek has a successful track record of Global and American sales and leadership roles. He was recently the CEO of Americas for SNP, a leading software suite for data transformations. Prior to SNP, he was Global Vice President, Database and Data Management for SAP, the World's Largest Provider of Enterprise Application Software. He is naturally customer experience focused and solution minded and has held various leadership roles at top technology companies including Tata Consultancy Services, IBM, and Oracle.

"It is an honor to be named the new CEO of smartShift, a company that has a truly unique software automation platform that helps SAP customers take advantage of real S/4 transformations and also migrate to the cloud. I first became familiar smartShift back in 2014 just before I joined the SAP leadership team, within their Global Database and Technology division, on a direct referral into the company by Hasso Plattner. I've kept my eye on smartShift ever since because I think it's the best kept secret when it comes to digital transformation. Given the recent launch of the RISE WITH SAP program, I am very excited about the future at smartShift and delivering an unparalleled value to many customers," said Derek.

Kendall is a seasoned finance expert with over twenty years of experience in investment companies, operations, legal, accounting, and finance. Previously, he served fourteen years as the CFO for a quantitative model-driven investment adviser, where he guided the firm from a start-up to a multi-billion dollar platform. He also spent several years working within this financial services audit practice of E&Y and is a CFA charter holder and a CPA.

"Companies have very complex IT environments and are more focused than ever before on reliable and seamless cloud operations. I am excited to join smartShift which has powerful technology to make such cloud transformations a reality for its clients," said Kendall.

About smartShift

smartShift is cloud migration, technology optimization, and managed services partner to the world's leading businesses. smartShift's patented Intelligent Automation Platform, reduces the risk, cost, and duration of complex IT transformations, enabling organizations to upgrade to next-generation cloud computing environments seamlessly. smartShift's automation platform has been used in over 1,000 application modernization projects, analyzed, and converted over 2B lines of code. smartShift has offices in the USA, Germany and India. www.smartShift.com .

