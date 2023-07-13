SmartSimple Introduces AI-Powered Instant Application Summaries: An Innovative Solution for the Grant Application Review Process

News provided by

SmartSimple

13 Jul, 2023, 08:51 ET

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the escalating complexity in the grants management industry, SmartSimple is excited to announce the release of a new use case for SmartSimple Cloud +AI: Instant Application Summaries. This feature, marking a significant progression in the industry, employs advanced AI technology to streamline the grant application review process, offering a critical solution to the daunting task of creating individual application summaries.

Continue Reading
Instant Application Summaries within the Grant Lifecycle
Instant Application Summaries within the Grant Lifecycle

Instant Application Summaries is a tool designed to reshape the way organizations handle grant applications. For instance, imagine a growing grantmaking organization receiving hundreds of grant applications for a community project. Instead of the labor-intensive process of manually sifting through each application, the feature uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to extract key points and summarize vital details. This results in concise, understandable summaries, enabling grant managers to quickly grasp the core elements of each application and devote their time to strategic decision-making.

"In an industry where the volume of applications can be overwhelming, understanding the pain points of grant managers is essential," said Eric Lauer, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSimple Software. "We've developed Instant Application Summaries to directly address these challenges, enhancing efficiency and consistency, and enabling more informed and equitable decision-making."

The Instant Application Summaries feature brings significant benefits to grantmakers, including:

  1. Efficiency: Drastically reduces the time required to review and summarize applications.
  2. Scalability: Adapts seamlessly with the volume of grant applications, making it ideal for large-scale grant programs.
  3. Improved decision-making: Provides concise summaries for more informed and effective distribution of funds.
  4. Consistency: Ensures a uniform approach to summarizing applications, mitigating subjective bias.

The progression of AI technology is fueling the development of cutting-edge tools that are reshaping diverse industries. Staying current with these advancements is vital for any organization, and SmartSimple stands at the forefront of these developments in the grants management sector.

About SmartSimple
Founded in 2002, SmartSimple Software emerged from the University of Toronto's Accelerator Program, dedicated to fostering innovative technology start-ups. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we have expanded our presence globally, establishing regional hubs in Grand Rapids, USA, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, and Barcelona, Spain. With over 20 years of experience, SmartSimple offers a comprehensive platform that streamlines critical operational processes such as grants management, research grants management, scholarship management, and corporate giving. Trusted by leading foundations, Fortune 500 companies, and governments worldwide, our smart solutions leverage the latest technologies to simplify complex workflows. Learn more about us at www.smartsimple.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For more information, press only:
Alvin Thompson
SmartSimple Software
4165911668 ext 135
[email protected]

SOURCE SmartSimple

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.