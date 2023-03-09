TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSimple Software, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for scholarship management and grants management, announced today the launch of SmartSimple Cloud +AI. This groundbreaking product introduces transformative, end-to-end AI support throughout the entire scholarship and award management lifecycle, streamlining the process, and further reducing administrative burden.

SmartSimple Software Launches SmartSimple Cloud +AI, Revolutionizing Scholarship and Award Lifecycle Management with Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)

SmartSimple Cloud +AI is the first fully integrated AI product for scholarship and award management. It deeply integrates AI-powered text completion, the same functionality popularized by OpenAI's ChatGPT-3, to scholarship and award management workflows. The product leverages SmartSimple Cloud's powerful architecture to allow organizations that grant scholarships, bursaries, and awards to use AI according to their specific needs throughout the entire process.

SmartSimple Cloud +AI responds to both human and workflow-initiated queries, supporting administrators across all stages of the scholarship and award lifecycle. It seamlessly integrates into the SmartSimple Cloud experience, allowing users to interact with AI within the SmartSimple Cloud user interface.

"We believe that the advent of the AIs will release a torrent of innovation such as the world has rarely seen," said Mike Reid, SmartSimple Software Co-Founder and COO. "By integrating the AIs into our platform, SmartSimple Cloud, and integrating early, we will unleash this power to our clients in support of their missions."

As SmartSimple Cloud +AI is a new technology, there is still much to be explored in terms of potential uses. However, several strengths include the ability to supplement and enrich data in real-time, perform precise and automatic text summarization, and enable personalized communication on a large scale.

We envision clients applying AI throughout the entire scholarship and award management lifecycle. SmartSimple Cloud +AI enables each workflow to be enriched by AI in a manner unique for each organization. This allows for the further customization of workflows to meet the specific needs of each scholarship and award program, providing a more tailored experience for both administrators and students.

SmartSimple Cloud +AI leverages advanced AI functionality using large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI and Google Bard, and will support other AI services as they become available.

SmartSimple Cloud +AI is now available for preview and can be subscribed to through the SmartSimple Cloud Marketplace, effective March 9th. Contact us to see it in action and learn more.

This press release was co-written by SmartSimple Cloud +AI.

About SmartSimple Software

SmartSimple Software provides a comprehensive platform to manage critical operational processes including grants management, research grants management, scholarship management, and corporate giving. Our innovative solutions leverage the latest technologies to help organizations around the world achieve their missions. With over 20 years of experience, SmartSimple is a trusted partner for some of the world's largest foundations, Fortune 500 companies, and governments. To learn more about SmartSimple visit www.smartsimple.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Alvin Thompson

SmartSimple Software

[email protected]

4165911668 ext 135

SOURCE SmartSimple Software