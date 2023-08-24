SmartSimple Unveils AI-Powered QuickTag: An Innovative Grantee Coding Solution for Enhanced Grantee Database Navigation

News provided by

SmartSimple Software

24 Aug, 2023, 08:44 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to advancing innovation in the grants management sector, SmartSimple is thrilled to introduce SmartSimple Cloud +AI: QuickTag. This feature leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide an intuitive and effective way to navigate grantee databases, turning complex data into user-friendly hashtags.

Continue Reading
SmartSimple Cloud +AI QuickTag Image
SmartSimple Cloud +AI QuickTag Image

QuickTag revolutionizes the way granting organizations manage grantee data by automatically analyzing and intelligently tagging each organization in the database. This innovation does more than just enhance navigation; it amplifies the CRM capabilities of SmartSimple Cloud, providing streamlined searches, enhanced comparison of organizations, improved data management, and increased productivity. By categorizing grantees with intelligent tags and automating previously time-consuming processes, QuickTag empowers grantmakers with a more efficient, organized, and strategic approach to grantee coding and database navigation.

"Grantee database navigation has been a longstanding challenge in the sector. With QuickTag, we're addressing this by providing a tool that bridges the gap. It elevates the user experience and enables more strategic decision-making, delivering a solution that empowers granting organizations to do more," said Eric Lauer, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSimple Software.

The QuickTag feature brings substantial benefits to grantmakers:

  • Automated Tagging: Significantly improves CRM functionalities by attributing tags automatically.
  • Searchable Tags: Facilitates intuitive searches through relevant, easily searchable tags for each organization's profile.
  • Efficient Organization Comparison: Simplifies finding similar organizations within the database.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Transforms organizational attributes into searchable hashtags, offering a dynamic cataloging system.

QuickTag for Grants Managers

Imagine a Grants Manager overseeing a diverse and complex database of hundreds of environmental conservation organizations. Navigating through this intricate database to identify organizations focusing on specific areas like marine conservation or forest restoration is often a time-consuming and labor-intensive task. With SmartSimple Cloud +AI's QuickTag, this process is transformed. QuickTag's AI-powered engine automatically analyzes the database, tagging organizations with relevant hashtags such as #MarineConservation or #ForestRestoration. Now, the Grants Manager can effortlessly search for these hashtags within the system, instantly displaying all related organizations. This accelerates the process of finding and comparing similar grantees, enabling the Grants Manager to make more strategic decisions and engage with relevant organizations efficiently, all thanks to the power and simplicity of QuickTag.

Commitment to Grants Management Innovation

QuickTag is part of SmartSimple's continued innovation in utilizing AI technologies. It showcases SmartSimple's dedication to simplifying complex workflows, enhancing efficiency, and facilitating more impactful operations.

Learn More

For more information about SmartSimple Cloud +AI's QuickTag, contact SmartSimple at [email protected] or subscribe through the SmartSimple Cloud Marketplace.

About SmartSimple

Founded in 2002, SmartSimple Software emerged from the University of Toronto's Accelerator Program, focused on nurturing technology innovation. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, SmartSimple has expanded globally, with regional hubs in the US, Ireland, and Spain. With over two decades of experience, SmartSimple offers versatile platforms tailored to grants management, research grants management, scholarship management, and corporate giving. Learn more at www.smartsimple.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For more information, press only:

Alvin Thompson
SmartSimple Software
416-591-1668 ext 135
364317@email4pr.com

SOURCE SmartSimple Software

Also from this source

SmartSimple Software Enhances Grant Application Review Process with AI-Assisted Application Screening: Streamlining the Grant Review Process and Ensuring Equitable Funding Outcomes

SmartSimple Software Introduces Groundbreaking Supported Application Process: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Level the Playing Field for Applicants and Simplify the Review Process for Grantmakers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.