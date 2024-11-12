SmartSKN Introduces Muilli: The First AI-Powered Portable Skin Analyzer Transforming Skincare

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking leap for personalized skincare, SmartSKN has introduced the Muilli AI Dermascope, a first-of-its-kind portable skin analyzer powered by advanced artificial intelligence. Designed to bring clinical-level skin diagnostics directly into the hands of consumers and skincare professionals, Muilli combines precision analysis with custom skincare formulations, setting a new standard in beauty technology.

The Muilli AI Dermascope is equipped with 60x magnification and bioimpedance sensors, which allows it to analyze a wide range of skin parameters, including sensitivity, pigmentation, wrinkles, redness, pore size, oil levels, dryness, and blemishes. Backed by a database of 150,000+ diverse skin profiles, Muilli achieves an impressive 98.3% accuracy rate, delivering in-depth skin insights previously only accessible in dermatology clinics.

Introducing K-AI Skincare: Hyper-Personalized Formulations

"This is more than just diagnostics; it's a new era of personalized skincare that consumers can use right in their own homes," states Val Neicu, CEO of SmartSKN. SmartSKN's AI leverages data from the Muilli Dermascope to create K-AI formulations, a hyper-personalized skincare line crafted on demand in SmartSKN's Massachusetts lab. With over 25,000 unique formulations possible, each K-AI product is precisely tailored to the user's skin profile. Using hundreds of ingredients researched and developed in Korea, the K-AI line includes essences, serums, ampoules, and lotions that address a full spectrum of skin concerns, from dryness and oiliness to sensitivity, pores, blemishes, pigmentation, and aging.

How it Works

Consumers can purchase the Muilli AI Dermascope, analyze their skin, and send the results to the SmartSKN lab. Their personalized K-AI formula is then made to order and shipped directly to their door. SmartSKN offers a subscription model for this adaptive skincare system. With each new skin analysis, the formula adapts to the user's needs in real-time.

Neicu adds, "With the Muilli AI Dermascope, we're giving people the power to understand their skin like never before and access skincare as unique as they are. We aim to make advanced, science-backed skincare accessible, empowering everyone to achieve their healthiest skin and embrace their authentic beauty."

About SmartSKN

SmartSKN is a leader in AI-driven skincare, dedicated to advancing personalized, science-backed solutions for consumers and professionals. In partnership with Korea's pioneering beauty tech firm Lillycover, SmartSKN combines cutting-edge technology with K-Beauty innovation to create products that are as adaptive as they are effective. The company's mission is to make personalized skincare accessible to everyone, enhancing skin health through tailored diagnostics and hyper-customized formulations.

As the world embraces AI-driven personalization, SmartSKN is leading the charge, transforming the way we approach skincare with technology that adapts, evolves, and empowers.

