SmartSky® Customer Praises Connected Experience in the Sky

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks, the innovative air-to-ground (ATG) inflight connectivity provider, is delivering a fully connected experience to customers that meets the needs of everyone on the aircraft. Customers talking about SmartSky's outstanding performance in the sky include owner-operator and pilot David Natinsky. His 2023 Citation CJ3+, which was installed by Textron Aviation at its Wichita facility shortly after delivery, will be in the SmartSky Static display AD_19 at the Henderson Executive Airport during NBAA in Las Vegas Oct. 17-19.  Additionally, Natinsky is making himself available to meet with conference attendees and media interested in learning more about his first-hand experiences with SmartSky.

David Natinsky, owner-operator and pilot of a Citation CJ3+, is raving about the fully connected experience he has in the sky on his SmartSky-equipped aircraft.
"We've all flown with other providers, and we all know the majority of the time when you try to send something, it doesn't go through until you land," Natinsky commented. "On a trip last week, I had eight passengers who were on the internet the entire time. We landed and everyone was ready to go – on the way back, we landed, and everyone was ready to go. What usually happens is when you land, you're going to the hotel or going home and spending the next hour or two hours catching up from when you were flying. With SmartSky, you're not having to do that anymore."

SmartSky offers two hardware configurations, SmartSky LITE™ for smaller aircraft and SmartSky Flagship™ for mid to large cabin aircraft. Both systems deliver streaming-level connectivity, and all service plans include streaming and no limitations on the number of simultaneously connected devices.

"It is gratifying to hear these kinds of comments from our customers who are actively flying and using the SmartSky system because it meets all of their connectivity needs. Those needs and expectations don't change when they leave the ground," said Rich Pilock, Vice President of Sales for SmartSky. "It is unusual for an IFC provider to invite customers to speak publicly about their experiences because the experience with other providers can be unpredictable. Not so with SmartSky."

Natinsky commented that he was shopping connectivity at NBAA last year. "Everyone harps on the numbers (speeds, latency, throughput). When my son decided to FaceTime me from the back of the plane at 45,000 feet, I could see him behind me in the cabin as we were going back and forth (onscreen). The reality was it was as close to being real-time as it could possibly be – I don't need to know the numbers, it just works," he said.

"When I was doing my homework and investigating connectivity options, the one thing I wanted to make sure of was that I wasn't putting my money and effort into a service that wasn't going to deliver. After flying it for almost 100 hours, I know I made the right decision when I chose SmartSky."

SmartSky has STCs for a wide variety of aircraft models, with nearly a dozen in-progress or awaiting certificate issuance from the FAA. A full list of STC's can be found at smartskynetworks.com/STC.

Ask your MRO or OEM for SmartSky on your aircraft and contact [email protected] or visit www.smartskynetworks.com.

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. Its innovative air-to-ground network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky uniquely enables an "enterprise in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky the best inflight user experience and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services.  Passengers can use multiple devices at once for business applications, voice and video calls, and entertainment applications such as livestreaming, social media, and online gaming.  For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

