SmartSky's Groundbreaking Streaming Connectivity Now Available for Small Aircraft with Award of LITE System STC for Bombardier Lear 60

News provided by

SmartSky Networks

23 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Reliable Jet Maintenance completed installation on first article aircraft  

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks, the leading provider of inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced it has been granted the first commercially available FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its SmartSky LITE system, the industry's only streaming-level in-flight connectivity solution designed for smaller business aircraft.  SmartSky LITE brings its patented high performance, multi-Mbps, low latency connectivity to small business aircraft for $99/hour with unlimited data and no device limits, whereas competitors have only non-streaming offerings at this price point.  On the first two flights of the Lear 60, the customer averaged over 1 GB per hour, reaching speeds over 10 Mbps with 80% of the data downloaded to the plane and 20% uploaded off. 

Continue Reading
Reliable Jet Maintenance of Boca Raton, FL, completed the first-ever install of SmartSky's LITE inflight connectivity system on a customer aircraft, a Bombardier Lear 60.
Reliable Jet Maintenance of Boca Raton, FL, completed the first-ever install of SmartSky's LITE inflight connectivity system on a customer aircraft, a Bombardier Lear 60.

The STC was granted following installation on a Bombardier Lear 60 business jet by sales and installation partner Reliable Jet Maintenance of Boca Raton, FL. Liberty Partners of Okmulgee, OK provided engineering services.

"We are happy to be part of the first customer installation of SmartSky's groundbreaking LITE system, which brings streaming services to light jets and turboprops. We can finally make high-performance connectivity a reality for our Lear 60 customers and all owner-operators of similar size aircraft," said James Stormont (President) Reliable Jet Maintenance. "We look forward to continuing to partner with SmartSky Networks on upcoming installation projects."

The news comes amid the in-progress installations for many additional SmartSky STCs, including several more for the SmartSky LITE system anticipated in the next several months. Most recently, the Falcon 2000 aircraft series was granted an STC for SmartSky's Flagship system for mid- to large-cabin aircraft.

"Reliable Jet is one of our newest sales and installation partners. It is exciting that they completed their first SmartSky installation within a very short time, and also own the title of first to complete a LITE installation on a customer aircraft. SmartSky's LITE system shatters industry expectations for what is possible on a smaller business aircraft, as its diminutive size and high performance deliver streaming to smaller aircraft, unlocking capabilities they've never had before. Reliable Jet's expertise played a big part in this project's success and marks a major milestone in our pursuit of powering more business aircraft with SmartSky's industry-leading connectivity technology," said Rich Pilock Vice President of Product Management for SmartSky.

SmartSky has already been awarded STCs for more than a dozen models from major manufacturers such as Textron Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier, Embraer, and Dassault, with many more in progress and scheduled in the coming months covering thousands of more aircraft. View the list of available STCs at smartskynetworks.com/stc.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies, and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

Media Contact: 
Mark Hazlin 
Ph: (202) 289-4001 
Email: [email protected] 
Website: www.smartskynetworks.com

SOURCE SmartSky Networks

Also from this source

West Star Aviation Completes SmartSky STC on Dassault Falcon 2000

SmartSky Launches Capability to Keep Inflight Data Secure from End to End

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.