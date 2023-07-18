SmartSource® Accelerates Support for Canadian Staffing Industry

News provided by

SmartSource

18 Jul, 2023, 14:02 ET

Vancouver location to provide rapid deployment of IT and technology needs

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSource®, an ABCOM Technology Group company, announces an expansion of services to specifically meet the evolving demands of the staffing industry in Canada. By deploying its robust technology solutions to this critical sector, SmartSource is addressing the unique challenges that staffing agencies encounter, fortifying their operations, and enhancing their competitive edge.

Continue Reading

"Staffing agencies operate in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. It is imperative for them to have a technology partner that understands their unique needs and can deliver reliable, flexible solutions on demand," said SmartSource CEO, Ali Vafa. "Our expansion into the staffing industry in Canada exemplifies our commitment to meeting these needs with an unprecedented level of service and customization."

SmartSource is poised to offer comprehensive IT solutions specifically designed for the staffing industry. This includes providing seamless laptop rentals for contract and temporary talent, and managed IT services, thereby enabling staffing agencies to circumvent the complexities of IT equipment management and focus more on their core operations. With locally based technicians, SmartSource also guarantees prompt and reliable service - a key benefit for staffing firms where time and efficiency are paramount.

The company's Vancouver location, which opened on July 17, 2023, was built to serve the staffing industry along with the Canadian film and television industry, providing an impressive suite of services including office, IT, and audio-visual rental equipment, event support, warehousing, and managed IT services including cloud-based networking. Having a physical presence in Canada will enable SmartSource to deliver significant benefits to its clients by providing faster service, reducing shipping costs, eliminating customs delays, and providing on-the-ground support.

"Our vision is beyond geographical expansion. We are committed to comprehensively supporting vertical markets, and our move into the staffing industry in Canada reflects this," said Jeremy Lyon, Sales Director of SmartSource. "We remain dedicated to providing industry-leading, customized solutions that empower our clients to excel in their respective sectors."

About SmartSource®

SmartSource®, an ABCOM Technology Group company, has more than 35 years of experience serving clients' business technology needs in the events, staffing, legal, government, finance, education, entertainment, and meeting production industries. The company provides service throughout North America through its fully staffed and equipped offices in major metropolitan markets. SmartSource draws from its extensive inventory of IT, AV, and interactive technologies to deliver solutions as varied as computers and help desk support for remote staff, office equipment for temporary spaces, or multi-story video walls for trade shows and events. Deep experience in logistics and IT services ensure clients are covered on everything from warehousing to asset tracking, cybersecurity, and technical support. The SmartSource team is passionate about leveraging its expertise to empower clients to excel.

For more information, visit www.thesmartsource.com or call (844) 280-7443.

SOURCE SmartSource

Also from this source

SmartSource® Expands to Canada to Support TV & Film Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.