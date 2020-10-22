SmartStop Asset Management Empowers Seniors to "Live Life on Their Terms" at Courtyard at Mt. Tabor Community in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Asset Management, LLC ("SmartStop"), announced today the launch of its "Meet Mary" animated commercial marketing campaign highlighting the benefits of living at the Courtyard at Mt. Tabor senior living community in Portland, Oregon, owned by an affiliate of SmartStop. The commercial is presently airing on the ABC affiliate KATU in greater Portland.

Courtyard at Mt. Tabor is a continuum-of-care senior housing community that offers 309 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. This continuum-of-care model allows residents to age in place and easily transition to new care levels within the community. The full-service community has extensive dining service options; wellness care and activities; transportation; personal care and support services; housekeeping; and a 24-hour front desk staff for its residents.

SmartStop launched the "Meet Mary" commercial to help future residents and family members that are considering a move to a senior living community. The animated commercial visually demonstrates the many benefits of living at the Courtyard at Mt. Tabor community; including healthy delicious food prepared daily, choice of community activities and programs, daily housekeeping, resident socialization and family gatherings.

"SmartStop Asset Management, in cooperation with our operating partner, Integral Senior Living, fosters a caring, resident-oriented culture that allows our residents to live life on their terms despite the current pandemic," said John Strockis, chief investment officer. "Further, we are diligently following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and governmental protocols. With the expectation of rapid testing and a vaccine in the near future, our onsite care teams will be prepared for the increased resident demand and daily activities that are to follow."

To learn more about Courtyard at Mt. Tabor, visit https://courtyardatmttabor.com/ and take the virtual tour.

SmartStop Asset Management ("SmartStop") is a diversified real estate company focused on student housing and senior housing. SmartStop and its affiliates have a managed portfolio that includes approximately $2.0 billion of assets.

