SmartStop Asset Management EVP Paula Mathews to Speak at IMN's Inaugural Student Housing 360 Conference

DANA POINT, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Asset Management, LLC ("SAM"), the sponsor of Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and Section 1031 exchange offerings, announced today that Executive Vice President Paula Mathews will be a featured panelist at IMN's inaugural Student Housing 360 conference on January 16-17 in Dana Point.

The conference will offer operational and financing/acquisitions professionals a platform to discuss entry and exit strategies, financing strategies and operational best practices for a growing industry.

Mathews will share insights from her 42 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry which includes the branding and remodeling of student housing properties. Throughout her career, she has held several leadership roles with SmartStop Asset Management and its entities. She began her career in 1977 with The Irvine Company, now the largest landholder in Orange County.

Mathews will participate in the Rehab, Renovation and General Property Upgrades panel on Thursday, January 16 at 4:30 p.m. The session will explore the goals of upgrading a property, how quality control procedures are changing, financing options for rehabbing and renovating properties, and how technology and software can help with the rehabbing process.

Speakers at IMN's inaugural Student Housing 360 conference will discuss financing, acquiring and operating student rental property, a once-niche real estate sector that is experiencing rapid growth. To learn more about the conference, visit https://www.imn.org/real-estate/conference/Student-Housing/.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

SmartStop Asset Management ("SAM") is a diversified real estate company focused on student housing and senior housing. SAM and its affiliates have a managed portfolio that includes approximately $1.9 billion of assets. Since 2007, SAM and its affiliates have transacted approximately $6.0 billion in real estate deals. SAM's managed portfolio includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as four senior housing communities with approximately 680 beds and 516,000 rentable square feet of space. SAM is the sponsor of Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., a public non-traded REIT focused on student and senior housing assets. SAM is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. SAM has a track record of full-cycle REIT liquidity events, including the all-cash merger of SmartStop Self Storage, Inc. (f/k/a Strategic Storage Trust, Inc.) with Extra Space Storage in October 2015 for $13.75 per share and the all-cash merger of Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. with Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. in January 2019 for $12.00 per share. In June 2019, SAM entered into a series of transactions with SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop REIT") (f/k/a Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc.) in which SmartStop REIT acquired the self storage advisory, asset management, property management and tenant insurance joint venture interests of SAM. As a result of the transactions, SAM and its subsidiaries own limited partnership units in the operating partnership of SmartStop REIT. SmartStop REIT is now a self-administered self storage REIT that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc. and self storage private programs.

