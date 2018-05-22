SmartStop Asset Management Launches YOUnion™ Student Living Brand

"I am excited to announce the launch of the YOUnion brand, which embodies the living experience students need to discover, learn, develop, connect and make lifelong relationships," said H. Michael Schwartz, chief executive officer. "YOUnion properties provide students with the correct blueprint – the proximity to campus, study spaces, amenities and private, high-quality living quarters required to build the strong foundation on which they will succeed. From the smallest details to the largest, YOUnion properties are built to help students reach their potential during the most transformative time of their lives."

All YOUnion properties are equipped with amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, business centers, state-of-the-art fitness centers, relaxation areas, study areas, coffee areas, substantial bed-bath parity and more to provide students with fully furnished living spaces that they can call home.

The brand's first student housing community, YOUnion @ University of Nevada, Reno, is two blocks from campus and features high-quality community amenities, including high-speed Wi-Fi, a two-story clubhouse with game lounge, state-of-the-art fitness studio, recreational pool, outdoor courtyards with barbeque area, private study rooms, computer lab, package concierge, climate-controlled shuttle stop, gated community with access control, covered parking and roommate matching. Located at 2780 Enterprise Road in Reno, Nevada, units at the community range in size from 821 square feet to 1,550 square feet.

"YOUnion provides college students with a community full of individuals who are venturing on similar journeys," added Schwartz. "Our ultimate goal for YOUnion is to redefine student housing by connecting and allowing students to discover their full potential in a comfortable and convenient atmosphere."

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage, student housing and senior housing assets. The company has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 115 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 73,000 units and 8.4 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as three senior housing communities with approximately 350 beds and 250,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of four public non-traded REITs: Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all focused on self storage assets, and Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., focused on student and senior housing assets. SmartStop is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

