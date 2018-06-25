SmartStop Asset Management Promotes Gerald Valle to Senior Vice President, Self Storage Operations

In his new role as part of a senior executive team with more than 100 years of combined self storage management experience, Valle will oversee the day-to-day operations of all SmartStop® Self Storage branded facilities throughout the United States, comprised of more than 240 professionals. The SmartStop portfolio encompasses 116 facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 73,500 units and 8.5 million rentable square feet.

"Gerald is one of the best and brightest in the industry, with more than 30 years of experience managing, operating and maximizing revenue of self storage portfolios for some of the biggest and most successful brands in the space," said H. Michael Schwartz, founder, chairman and CEO of SmartStop Asset Management. "He joins a robust executive management team and a devoted group of employees across the nation who are dedicated to maintaining the finest self storage facilities and customer service to our clients, as well as maximizing efficiencies and profits for our investors."

Prior to joining SmartStop, Valle spent nearly 15 years with Public Storage, ultimately serving as regional vice president of operations, and 10 years with Extra Space Storage, where he served as a divisional vice president of operations and vice president of sales. For five years immediately preceding his tenure with SmartStop, Valle was vice president of operations with The William Warren Group, the privately held owner and operator of StorQuest Self Storage.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage, student housing and senior housing assets. The company has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 116 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 73,500 units and 8.5 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as three senior housing communities with approximately 350 beds and 250,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of four public non-traded REITs: Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all focused on self storage assets, and Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., focused on student and senior housing assets. SmartStop is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contacts

Julie Leber Damon Elder Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications 949.427.5172 ext. 703 949.427.5172, ext. 702 julie@spotlightmarcom.com damon@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartstop-asset-management-promotes-gerald-valle-to-senior-vice-president-self-storage-operations-300671967.html

SOURCE SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

Related Links

http://www.smartstopselfstorage.com

