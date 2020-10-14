SmartStop Asset Management's YOUnion-Branded Student Housing Portfolio Reaches Occupancy Rate of 98.4%

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Asset Management, LLC ("SmartStop"), announced today that the portfolio of student housing communities owned by affiliates of SmartStop has reached an occupancy rate of 98.4 percent for the 2020 – 2021 academic year.

"The exceptional occupancy rate of our student housing portfolio is a testament to the environment that we've created at our YOUnion properties," said John Strockis, chief investment officer. "At SmartStop's YOUnion-branded properties, we focus on helping students reach their full potential by fostering a strong sense of community and academic-based culture combined with state-of-the-art amenities that function as pillars for both success and productivity. This concentration on academic success is what drives the high occupancy rate at our YOUnion properties, despite the new development projects in certain markets and the nationwide pandemic."

The YOUnion portfolio consists of five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, including [email protected], [email protected] Arbor, [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected] Each of these communities is located within walking distance of a Tier 1, Research I university with NCAA Division I athletic programs.

"The YOUnion student living communities are campus-adjacent and resident-focused, built upon the brand's culture of support of our student's academic success," said Strockis. "We couldn't be more pleased to see students recognize the value of our YOUnion culture as a meaningful part of their college experience and while they're working through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Strockis added, "Given the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and hybrid instruction modes offered by our universities, we believe students prefer living in well-managed, purpose-built and pedestrian-to-campus apartment communities that best support their well-being and academic goals."

