SmartStop CEO H. Michael Schwartz Selected as Semifinalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Orange County Region Award

For more than 30 years, the Entrepreneur Of The Year® awards program has honored entrepreneurs whose boldness drives them to change the world and who demonstrate extraordinary success in their businesses. The program takes place in more than 145 cities in 60 countries around the world.

The Orange County Region Award winners, comprised of inspirational managers and owners of private or public high-growth companies in the region that demonstrate unparalleled accomplishments, will be announced at a celebratory gala on June 22, 2018 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage assets, along with student and senior housing. The company has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 114 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 72,000 units and 8.3 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as three senior housing communities with approximately 350 beds and 250,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all public non-traded REITs focusing on self storage assets. The facilities offer affordable and accessible storage units for residential and commercial customers. In addition, they offer secure interior and exterior storage units as well as outside storage areas for vehicles, RVs and boats. The company is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. In 2015, SmartStop took its first REIT, SmartStop Self Storage, Inc., full cycle, which resulted in a $1.4 billion sale and a $13.75 per share value to stockholders, who originally purchased their shares at $10.00. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

