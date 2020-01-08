SmartStop Founder and Executive Chairman H. Michael Schwartz to Keynote the Self Storage Association's 34th Annual Executive Ski Workshop

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. announced today that Founder and Executive Chairman H. Michael Schwartz will provide the keynote address at the Self Storage Association's 34th Annual Executive Ski Workshop on January 13, 2020.

A members-only event, the workshop will be held January 13-16 at The Chateaux Deer Valley and Stein Eriksen Lodge hotels in Deer Valley, Utah. The event is designed for self storage owners who seek to strengthen their knowledge of the industry, hear what is on the horizon, gain insights on facility operations and learn about the challenges that confront the industry.

Schwartz will share his perspective and insights based on nearly 30 years of industry experience including 15 years in self storage. The keynote address, titled Unconventional Wisdom: Self Storage My Way, will take place on January 13 at 8:45 a.m.

"I am honored to serve as the keynote speaker and share my experience at the Self Storage Association's executive event," said Schwartz. "For more than 30 years, this workshop has brought the highest caliber of professionals representing the self storage industry together under one roof and has provided an immeasurable networking and educational opportunity for participants. I am pleased to participate and look forward to sharing insights with my peers."

The Self Storage Association's 34th Annual Executive Ski Workshop provides attendees first-class self storage industry education, networking opportunities and an excellent chance to ski and enjoy the scenery of Deer Valley. To learn more about the Self Storage Association's 34th Annual Executive Ski Workshop, visit https://www.selfstorage.org/Events-Education/Events/Executive-Ski-Workshop.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop"):

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 380 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. It is the tenth largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 112 properties in 17 states and Toronto, Canada that are directly owned and managed by SmartStop, as well as a growing portfolio of 28 properties in 10 states and Toronto, Canada where SmartStop serves as the property manager for properties owned by its sponsored programs. In total, this portfolio comprises approximately 92,000 units and 10.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contacts

Julie Leber Lauren Burgos Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications 949.427.1391 949.427.1399 julie@spotlightmarcom.com lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

Related Links

https://smartstopselfstorage.com

