SmartStop Self Storage REIT CFO James Barry to Speak at New York Self Storage Association Investment Forum

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. announced today that Chief Financial Officer James Barry will speak on the Capital Markets 2020: How Lenders and Investors are Adjusting to the Current Market panel at the New York Self Storage Association Investment Forum in New York City.

The panel will be held at 10:45am on Tuesday, January 7, at The Union League Club. Panelists will discuss what's on the minds of investors, lenders and sponsors.

Barry will share his insights based on 12 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. He will also impart wisdom from his role as chief financial officer at SmartStop Self Storage REIT, where he manages all financial aspects of the company, including overseeing the finance team, cash flow planning, raising equity and investor relations.

The NYSSA is comprised of self storage owners whose facilities range from 5,000 square feet of space with 40 rental units to multiple facility owners with thousands of rental spaces. Members from Montauk to Niagara, and Pennsylvania to the Canadian border, are active in NYSSA. The association aims to provide a network of information and a wealth of experience to those who are in or wish to enter the self storage industry.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop"):

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 380 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. It is the tenth largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 112 properties in 17 states and Toronto, Canada that are directly owned and managed by SmartStop, as well as a growing portfolio of 28 properties in 10 states and Toronto, Canada where SmartStop serves as the property manager for properties owned by its sponsored programs. In total, this portfolio comprises approximately 92,000 units and 10.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contact: Lauren Burgos JulieLeber

Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399 949.427.1391

lauren@spotlightmarcom.com julie@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

