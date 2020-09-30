SmartStop Self Storage REIT Executive Chairman H. Michael Schwartz and COO Joe Robinson Participated in Virtual Evercore ISI Conference

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's founder and Executive Chairman, H. Michael Schwartz, participated in a panel at Evercore ISI's virtual Storage Symposium earlier today. Mr. Schwartz joined the Acquisitions – How Much Capital Is Out There Today? Do Deals Pencil? panel, which was hosted by Evercore ISI digitally on September 30th.

As part of the panel, Mr. Schwartz had the opportunity to discuss SmartStop's views on the self storage M&A environment and the availability of capital for acquisitions.

Additionally, SmartStop's Chief Operations Officer, Joe Robinson, was invited to participate in the Operations – A Discussion On Pricing Trends & Op Expense Spend panel. On this panel, Mr. Robinson discussed the operating trends and shifts in consumer behavior in the self storage space with a distinguished panel of executives in the field.

Mr. Schwartz brought his unique perspective and insight based on over 16 years of self storage experience, and his experience building an innovative, technology-driven brand, SmartStop® Self Storage. During his time in the industry, Mr. Schwartz has acquired nearly 300 properties and transacted over $4 billion in self storage assets, including taking two public, non-traded REITs full-cycle and returning over $1.2 billion in equity back to shareholders, inclusive of positive investor rates of return.

Mr. Robinson has a wealth of knowledge and experience across the self storage industry, having worked with several leaders in the field over the course of his career, but most recently with SmartStop® Self Storage. His depth of experience in revenue management, digital marketing, pricing, data analytics and other areas have allowed SmartStop to improve operations since he joined the Company.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 380 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.6 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 146 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 97,000 units and 11.1 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

