SmartStop Self Storage REIT Expands Executive Team with Joe Robinson as Chief Operations Officer

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop", f/k/a Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc.), a public non-traded real estate investment trust, announced today that Joe Robinson has joined its executive team as chief operations officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to our team of experienced executives at SmartStop Self Storage REIT," said Michael McClure, chief executive officer. "Joe brings to the table a wealth of knowledge from many operational facets in self storage. He is a respected authority on revenue management, having spoken at various events and published articles on the topic. With his background and history of success, Joe will serve as a vital asset to our company."

Prior to joining SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Robinson spent three years with Simply Self Storage as the company's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. While there, he led all marketing, pricing, information technology and training activities. Previously, Robinson spent six years with Extra Space Storage, ultimately serving as vice president of marketing, where he led revenue management, data analytics and the call center. He also served as director of revenue management with Extra Space Storage, leading the development of multiple industry-first, centralized pricing models for self storage.

Robinson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with a business minor from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. from Rice University.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop"):

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 380 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. It is the tenth largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.6 billion of real estate assets under management, including 112 properties in 17 states and Toronto, Canada that are directly owned and managed by SmartStop, as well as a growing portfolio of 29 properties in 10 states and Toronto, Canada where SmartStop serves as the property manager for properties owned by its sponsored programs. In total, this portfolio comprises approximately 93,000 units and 10.6 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

