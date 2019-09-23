SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Highlights

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop") announced continued growth in operations as part of its overall results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, alongside the transformation of the company into a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company.

"During the second quarter, our transformation from an externally-advised REIT into a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company was completed," commented Michael McClure, Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. "The change was formalized when we updated our name to be in alignment with the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. Also, as part of the self administration we acquired the managed REIT platform of our prior sponsor, which will allow us to continue to grow revenues through the sponsorship of two additional self storage REITs. These changes to SmartStop are expected to be substantially accretive, align management more closely with our stockholders, and provide us optionality to explore a variety of strategic alternatives."

Self Administration

On June 28, 2019, SmartStop completed a full self administration of the SmartStop® Self Storage platform. Prior to the self administration, SmartStop's former external advisor was responsible for day-to-day management of SmartStop, including identifying and making acquisitions and managing the operations of SmartStop's properties. However, as a self-administered company, SmartStop now owns the operating platform for SmartStop® Self Storage, including all related intellectual property, proprietary technology, and all internal processes and procedures for both U.S. and Canadian operations. Additionally, SmartStop acquired approximately 350 self storage professionals, including a dedicated executive team with an average of 15 years of self storage experience, and now performs investment and property management services on its own behalf. Finally, SmartStop is now the sponsor of Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc. and Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. (together the "Managed REITs"), which allow SmartStop to grow its size, scale, and revenue through the properties managed on behalf of the Managed REITs.

SmartStop represents the tenth largest self storage company in North America with over 130 properties owned or managed, across 18 U.S. states and the Greater Toronto Area. Its fully-integrated self storage platform, coupled with access to institutional and retail investors, will enable SmartStop to achieve further economies of scale. With its international self storage presence and experience, combined with the Managed REIT platform, SmartStop has a unique opportunity for growth in the self storage industry.

SSGT Merger

On January 24, 2019, SmartStop completed its acquisition of Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. ("SSGT") by merger. While SmartStop had historically focused on stabilized properties, the SSGT merger added growth oriented properties to SmartStop's existing portfolio. Through the merger, SmartStop acquired 28 operating self storage facilities with a physical occupancy of approximately 78% at the time of the merger which grew to 82% as of June 30, 2019. Additionally, SmartStop acquired one development property in the Greater Toronto, Canada area and the rights to acquire another property under development in Gilbert, Arizona, which was acquired on July 11, 2019. Over the next 24 to 36 months, SmartStop believes the SSGT properties will continue to grow revenues and NOI, and will become accretive to MFFO and cash flow over that time.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Increased total revenues by approximately $5.9 million , or 30%, when compared to the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of the SSGT merger.

, or 30%, when compared to the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of the SSGT merger. Increased same-store revenues by 0.2% compared to the same period in 2018. SmartStop adopted ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) on January 1, 2019 , which required bad debt expense to be reflected as a reduction of self storage revenue instead of as a property operating expense. If SmartStop had applied ASU 2016-02 to its 2018 results, same-store revenue would have increased by approximately 1.8%.

on , which required bad debt expense to be reflected as a reduction of self storage revenue instead of as a property operating expense. If SmartStop had applied ASU 2016-02 to its 2018 results, same-store revenue would have increased by approximately 1.8%. Same-store annualized revenue per occupied square foot was approximately $15.78 for the second quarter of 2019, which represented a decrease of approximately 0.6% when compared to the same period in 2018. If SmartStop had applied ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) to its 2018 results, annualized revenue per occupied square foot would have increased approximately 1.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019, which represented a decrease of approximately 0.6% when compared to the same period in 2018. If SmartStop had applied to its 2018 results, annualized revenue per occupied square foot would have increased approximately 1.1% for the three months ended when compared to the same period in 2018. Reported same-store average physical occupancy of 89.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , compared to 88.6% during the same period in 2018.

, compared to 88.6% during the same period in 2018. Increased same-store NOI by 1.2% compared to the same period in 2018, primarily attributable to increases in same-store revenues.

Modified funds from operations decreased by approximately $4.2 million , or 89%, when compared to the same period in 2018, primarily related to increases in interest expense as a result of the SSGT merger financing.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Highlights:

Increased total revenues by approximately $10 million , or 25%, when compared to the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of the SSGT merger.

, or 25%, when compared to the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of the SSGT merger. Decreased same-store revenues by 0.3% compared to the same period in 2018. SmartStop adopted ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) on January 1, 2019 , which required bad debt expense to be reflected as a reduction of self storage revenue instead of as a property operating expense. If SmartStop had applied ASU 2016-02 to its 2018 results, same-store revenue would have increased approximately 1.2%.

on , which required bad debt expense to be reflected as a reduction of self storage revenue instead of as a property operating expense. If SmartStop had applied ASU 2016-02 to its 2018 results, same-store revenue would have increased approximately 1.2%. Same-store annualized revenue per occupied square foot was approximately $15.76 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , which represented a decrease of approximately 0.3% when compared to the same period in 2018. If SmartStop had applied ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) to its 2018 results, annualized revenue per occupied square foot would have increased approximately 1.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018.

for the six months ended , which represented a decrease of approximately 0.3% when compared to the same period in 2018. If SmartStop had applied to its 2018 results, annualized revenue per occupied square foot would have increased approximately 1.2% for the six months ended when compared to the same period in 2018. Reported same-store average physical occupancy of 88.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , compared to 88.6% during the same period in 2018.

, compared to 88.6% during the same period in 2018. Decreased same-store NOI by 1.8% compared to the same period in 2018, primarily attributable to increases in property operating expenses related to increased advertising, payroll, and property taxes.

Modified funds from operations decreased by approximately $8.1 million , or 81%, when compared to the same period in 2018, primarily related to increases in interest expense as a result of the SSGT merger financing.

Recent Valuation and NAV Calculation

On June 26, 2019 SmartStop's board of directors approved an updated Net Asset Value per share ("NAV") of $10.66, as calculated on March 31, 2019. The updated NAV represented an increase from the previously approved value as of December 31, 2017 of $10.65. The NAV calculation was performed with the valuation services of Robert A. Stanger and Co., Inc., and was in alignment with the Investment Program Association's ("IPA") April 2013 guidelines for the valuations of publicly registered non-traded REITs.

Appointment of New Officers

On June 28, 2019 SmartStop enhanced its leadership structure by appointing the following individuals to the following positions within the company:

H. Michael Schwartz , Executive Chairman

, Executive Chairman Michael S. McClure , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Wayne Johnson , President and Chief Investment Officer

, President and Chief Investment Officer James Barry , Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Michael O. Terjung , Chief Accounting Officer

, Chief Accounting Officer Nicholas M. Look , General Counsel and Secretary

, General Counsel and Secretary Gerald Valle , Senior Vice President – Self Storage Operations

Acquisition

On July 11, 2019, upon issuance of the certificate of occupancy, SmartStop acquired a newly constructed property in Gilbert, AZ for a purchase price of $10 million, plus closing costs and acquisition fees. SmartStop acquired the rights to the Gilbert, AZ property by way of the SSGT merger, and the property became the second wholly owned property owned in Arizona.

Quarterly Distributions

On June 11, 2019, SmartStop's board of directors declared a distribution rate for the third quarter of 2019 of approximately $0.001644 per day per share on the outstanding shares of common stock payable to both Class A and Class T stockholders, consistent with previous quarters. In connection with this distribution, after the stockholder servicing fee is paid, approximately $0.0014 per day will be paid per Class T share. Such distributions payable to each stockholder of record during a month will be paid the following month.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)



December 31, 2018

ASSETS















Real estate facilities:















Land

$ 334,187,183



$ 269,522,776

Buildings



775,331,175





507,580,145

Site improvements



60,048,865





43,193,105







1,169,567,223





820,296,026

Accumulated depreciation



(68,743,726)





(54,264,685)







1,100,823,497





766,031,341

Construction in process



8,981,215





130,383

Real estate facilities, net



1,109,804,712





766,161,724

Cash and cash equivalents



14,814,652





10,272,020

Restricted cash



6,565,514





3,740,188

Investments in and advances to managed REITs



6,025,782





—

Other assets, net



6,479,958





14,580,417

Debt issuance costs, net of accumulated amortization



—





36,907

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



37,623,254





1,562,781

Trademarks, net of accumulated amortization



19,798,167





—

Goodwill



78,372,980





—

Total assets

$ 1,279,485,019



$ 796,354,037

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Debt, net

$ 798,798,013



$ 406,084,103

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



19,455,226





7,691,990

Due to affiliates



2,255,642





2,203,837

Distributions payable



2,879,771





2,890,395

Contingent earnout



30,900,000





—

Deferred tax liability



7,402,440





—

Total liabilities



861,691,092





418,870,325

Commitments and contingencies















Redeemable common stock



36,143,195





32,226,815

Equity:















SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—





—

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 51,000,324 and 50,437,059 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



51,000





50,437

Class T common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 7,602,618 and 7,533,790 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



7,602





7,534

Additional paid-in capital



491,113,855





500,474,807

Distributions



(111,192,953)





(94,248,326)

Accumulated deficit



(73,444,156)





(62,340,153)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,613,117)





1,390,354

Total SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. equity



304,922,231





345,334,653

Noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership



76,706,701





(77,756)

Other noncontrolling interests



21,800





—

Total noncontrolling interests



76,728,501





(77,756)

Total equity



381,650,732





345,256,897

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,279,485,019



$ 796,354,037



SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues:































Self storage rental revenue

$ 25,154,971



$ 19,555,480



$ 48,386,620



$ 38,987,895

Ancillary operating revenue



749,375





490,036





1,401,051





924,078

Managed REIT Platform revenue



29,062





—





29,062





—

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs



47,109





—





47,109





—

Total revenues



25,980,517





20,045,516





49,863,842





39,911,973

Operating expenses:































Property operating expenses



8,775,557





6,275,002





16,974,602





12,221,105

Property operating expenses – affiliates



3,380,954





2,559,136





6,605,670





5,115,513

Managed REIT Platform expenses



10,569





—





10,569





—

Reimbursable costs from Managed REITs



47,109





—





47,109





—

General and administrative



1,826,886





1,430,276





3,481,070





2,633,210

Depreciation



7,420,510





5,081,042





14,288,918





10,147,586

Intangible amortization expense



2,354,332





1,038,263





4,081,308





2,218,765

Self administration transaction expenses



1,350,188





—





1,488,271





—

Acquisition expenses – affiliates



45,119





17,915





84,061





26,220

Other property acquisition expenses



387





204,079





84,236





253,430

Total operating expenses



25,211,611





16,605,713





47,145,814





32,615,829

Operating income



768,906





3,439,803





2,718,028





7,296,144

Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(9,762,302)





(4,467,403)





(18,323,804)





(8,829,468)

Interest expense – accretion of fair market value of secured debt



33,191





111,151





65,659





225,511

Interest expense – debt issuance costs



(1,073,725)





(325,569)





(1,915,258)





(644,952)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





(1,487,867)





—

Gain resulting from acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates



8,017,353





—





8,017,353





—

Other



(267,395)





(195,312)





(306,401)





(151,612)

Net loss



(2,283,972)





(1,437,330)





(11,232,290)





(2,104,377)

Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests in our Operating Partnership



71,527





10,274





128,286





16,118

Net loss attributable to SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. common stockholders

$ (2,212,445)



$ (1,427,056)



$ (11,104,004)



$ (2,088,259)

Net loss per Class A share – basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.04)

Net loss per Class T share – basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.02)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.04)

Weighted average Class A shares outstanding – basic and diluted



50,679,825





49,729,983





50,603,703





49,612,813

Weighted average Class T shares outstanding – basic and diluted



7,581,180





7,417,021





7,563,544





7,396,286



SSGT Merger

On January 24, 2019, SmartStop merged with SSGT, a REIT focused on opportunistic self storage properties, including development and lease-up properties. Through the SSGT merger, SmartStop acquired 28 operating self storage facilities which had a physical occupancy of approximately 78% at acquisition, along with one development property in the Greater Toronto, Canada area and the rights to acquire another property under development in Gilbert, Arizona, which was acquired subsequent to June 30, 2019. While the SSGT portfolio generated positive operating income in the first and second quarters of 2019, the portfolio was not yet physically or economically stabilized and is expected to continue to grow in various key metrics.

The SSGT portfolio physical occupancy, which was 78% at the close of the merger on January 24, 2019, grew to 80% as of March 31, 2019 and further increased to 82% as of June 30, 2019. Physical occupancy represents the percentage of square feet occupied for all 28 SSGT operating properties as of each date. Properties that were under development or had not yet been acquired were excluded from each point in time.

Over the next 24 to 36 months, SmartStop believes the SSGT properties will continue to grow revenues and NOI, and will become accretive to MFFO and cash flow over that time. While SmartStop expects physical occupancy to continue to improve as the SSGT properties continue to approach stabilization, the acquisition of the Gilbert property and the opening of the Toronto development may cause short term dilution in physical occupancy. While MFFO for the current quarter was diluted as a result of the SSGT merger and associated increase in debt, the progress in the lease up of the SSGT portfolio shown above, coupled with the acquisition of the Gilbert property and the completion of the Toronto development property, SmartStop believes will be further accretive to cash flow and MFFO in the future.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF MODIFIED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018



Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Net loss (attributable to common stockholders)

$ (2,212,445)



$ (1,427,056)



$ (11,104,004)



$ (2,088,259)

Add:































Depreciation of real estate



7,325,953





5,019,318





14,125,014





10,022,905

Amortization of real estate related intangible assets



2,286,161





1,038,263





4,013,137





2,218,765

Deduct:































Gain resulting from acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates(1)



(8,017,353)





—





(8,017,353)





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(54,817)





(52,872)





(106,875)





(107,112)

FFO (attributable to common stockholders)



(672,501)





4,577,653





(1,090,081)





10,046,299

Other Adjustments:































Acquisition expenses(2)



45,506





221,994





168,297





279,650

Self administration transaction expenses (3)



1,350,188





—





1,488,271





—

Accretion of fair market value of secured debt(4)



(33,191)





(111,151)





(65,659)





(225,511)

Net loss on extinguishment of debt(5)



—





—





1,487,867





—

Foreign currency and interest rate derivative (gains) losses, net(6)



(169,666)





—





(78,783)





(91,055)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



6,362





2,077





(929)





(3,585)

MFFO (attributable to common stockholders)

$ 526,698



$ 4,690,573



$ 1,908,983



$ 10,005,798



SmartStop's 2019 results have been significantly impacted by the SSGT merger and additional debt incurred to finance such acquisition. The information below should be read in conjunction with the discussion regarding the SSGT Mergers.

(1) Such gain was recorded as a result of obtaining control of certain of SmartStop's tenant programs joint ventures in the Self Administration Transaction and in accordance with the NAREIT White Paper was excluded from the determination of FFO.



(2) In evaluating investments in real estate, SmartStop differentiates the costs to acquire the investment from the operations derived from the investment. Such information would be comparable only for publicly registered, non-traded REITs that have generally completed their acquisition activity and have other similar operating characteristics. By excluding expensed acquisition related expenses, SmartStop believes MFFO provides useful supplemental information that is comparable for each type of real estate investment and is consistent with management's analysis of the investing and operating performance of their properties. Acquisition fees and expenses include payments to their Former External Advisor and third parties. Acquisition related expenses under GAAP are considered operating expenses and as expenses included in the determination of net income (loss) and income (loss) from continuing operations, both of which are performance measures under GAAP. All paid and accrued acquisition fees and expenses will have negative effects on returns to investors, the potential for future distributions, and cash flows generated by them, unless earnings from operations or net sales proceeds from the disposition of other properties are generated to cover the purchase price of the property, these fees and expenses and other costs related to such property.



(3) Self administration transaction expenses consist primarily of legal fees, as well as fees for other professionals and financial advisors incurred in connection with the Self Administration Transaction. SmartStop believes that adjusting for such non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information because such expenses may not be reflective of on-going operations and is consistent with management's analysis of operating performance.



(4) This represents the difference between the stated interest rate and the estimated market interest rate on assumed notes as of the date of acquisition. Such amounts have been excluded from MFFO because SmartStop believes MFFO provides useful supplementary information by focusing on operating fundamentals, rather than events not related to their normal operations. They are responsible for managing interest rate risk and do not rely on another party to manage such risk.



(5) The net loss associated with the extinguishment of debt includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, and other fees incurred. SmartStop believes that adjusting for such non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information because such losses may not be reflective of on-going transactions and operations and is consistent with management's analysis of operating performance.



(6) This represents the mark-to-market adjustment for SmartStop's derivative instruments not designated for hedge accounting and the ineffective portion of the change in fair value of derivatives recognized in earnings, as well as changes in foreign currency related to foreign equity investments not classified as long term. These derivative contracts are intended to manage the Company's exposure to interest rate and foreign currency risk which may not be reflective of ongoing performance and may reflect unrealized impacts on their operating performance. Such amounts are recorded in "Other" within the consolidated statements of operations.

Non-cash Items Included in Net Loss:

Provided below is additional information related to selected non-cash items included in net loss above, which may be helpful in assessing SmartStop's operating results:



• Interest expense - debt issuance costs of approximately $1.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, were recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Interest expense - debt issuance costs of approximately $1.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively, were recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

SMARTSTOP SELF STORAGE REIT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE – COMPUTATION OF SAME-STORE OPERATING RESULTS

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop's same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since April 1, 2018 excluding Centennial (which was a lease up facility during 2018)), for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition or development activity.





Same-Store Facilities



Non Same-Store Facilities

Total





2019



2018



% Change



2019



2018



% Change

2019



2018



% Change

Revenue (3)

$ 19,921,453



$ 19,883,627





0.2 % (1)(2) $ 5,982,893



$ 161,889



N/M

$ 25,904,346



$ 20,045,516





29.2 % Property operating expenses (4)



7,256,766





7,368,914





(1.5) % (1)(2)

3,041,057





103,933



N/M



10,297,823





7,472,847





37.8 % Property operating income

$ 12,664,687



$ 12,514,713





1.2 %

$ 2,941,836



$ 57,956



N/M

$ 15,606,523



$ 12,572,669





24.1 % Number of facilities



82





82













30





1









112





83









Rentable square feet (5)



5,963,100





5,963,100













2,261,200





66,500









8,224,300





6,029,600









Average physical occupancy (6)



89.1 %



88.6 %









N/M



N/M









86.4 %



88.5 %







Annualized rent per occupied square foot (7)

$ 15.78



$ 15.88

(1)(2)







N/M



N/M







$ 15.31



$ 15.83













N/M - Not meaningful

(1) The adoption of ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) on January 1, 2019, requires expected loss related to collectability of rental payments, previously reflected in property operating expenses as bad debt expense, to be reflected as a reduction to self storage rental revenue. If SmartStop had applied this ASU to their 2018 results, same-store revenue and property operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $19.6 million and $7.0 million, respectively. This would have resulted in an increase in same-store revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $0.4 million, or 1.8%, and an increase in same-store property operating expenses for the same period of approximately $0.2 million, or 2.9%. In addition, annualized rent per occupied square foot would have been $15.62, resulting in an annual increase of approximately 1.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. (2) SmartStop's same-store results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 include 9 self storage facilities located in the Greater Toronto Area whose transactions are denominated in Canadian Dollars and translated to U.S. dollars at the average rates for the period. Including the application of ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) treatment to the 2018 results as noted in note 1 above and adjusting foreign exchange rates on a same-currency basis, the adjusted result would have been an increase in same-store revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $0.5 million, or 2.4% and an increase in same-store net operating income for the same period of approximately $0.2 million, or 1.7%. (3) Revenue includes rental revenue, ancillary revenue, and administrative and late fees. (4) Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, asset management fees, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses, but includes property management fees. (5) Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 695,000 square feet and 540,000 square feet as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 540,000 square feet. (6) Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period. (7) Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental revenue for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot.

SmartStop's same-store property operating expenses decreased by approximately $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to an increase in payroll and property taxes, offset by the adoption of ASU 2016-02.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to operating income as presented on SmartStop's consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated:





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018

Net loss

$ (2,283,972)



$ (1,437,330)

Adjusted to exclude:















Managed REIT Platform revenue



(29,062)





—

Asset management fees (1)



1,858,688





1,361,291

Managed REIT Platform expenses



10,569





—

General and administrative



1,826,886





1,430,276

Depreciation



7,420,510





5,081,042

Intangible amortization expense



2,354,332





1,038,263

Self administration transaction expenses



1,350,188





—

Acquisition expenses—affiliates



45,119





17,915

Other property acquisition expenses



387





204,079

Interest expense



9,762,302





4,467,403

Interest expense—accretion of fair market value of secured debt



(33,191)





(111,151)

Interest expense—debt issuance costs



1,073,725





325,569

Gain resulting from acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates



(8,017,353)





—

Other



267,395





195,312

Total property operating income

$ 15,606,523



$ 12,572,669







(1) Asset management fees are included in Property operating expenses – affiliates in the consolidated statements of operations.

The following table sets forth operating data for SmartStop's same-store facilities (those properties included in the consolidated results of operations since January 1, 2018, excluding Centennial (which was a lease up facility during 2018)) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. SmartStop considers the following data to be meaningful as this allows for the comparison of results without the effects of acquisition or development activity.





Same-Store Facilities



Non Same-Store Facilities

Total





2019



2018



% Change



2019



2018



% Change

2019



2018



% Change

Revenue (3)

$ 39,491,355



$ 39,603,895





(0.3) % (1)(2) $ 10,296,316



$ 308,078



N/M

$ 49,787,671



$ 39,911,973





24.7 % Property operating expenses (4)



14,715,251





14,381,415





2.3 % (1)(2)

5,242,462





226,780



N/M



19,957,713





14,608,195





36.6 % Property operating income

$ 24,776,104



$ 25,222,480





(1.8) %

$ 5,053,854



$ 81,298



N/M

$ 29,829,958



$ 25,303,778





17.9 % Number of facilities



82





82













30





1









112





83









Rentable square feet (5)



5,963,100





5,963,100













2,261,200





66,500









8,224,300





6,029,600









Average physical occupancy (6)



88.5 %



88.6 %









N/M



N/M









85.6 %



88.5 %







Annualized rent per occupied square foot (7)

$ 15.76



$ 15.80

(1)(2)







N/M



N/M







$ 15.31



$ 15.76













N/M Not meaningful

(1) The adoption of ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) on January 1, 2019, requires SmartStop's expected loss related to collectability of rental payments, previously reflected in property operating expenses as bad debt expense, to be reflected as a reduction to self storage rental revenue. If they had applied this ASU to their 2018 results, same-store revenue and property operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 would have been approximately $39.0 million and $13.8 million, respectively. This would have resulted in an increase in same-store revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $0.5 million, or 1.2%, and an increase in same-store property operating expenses for the same period of approximately $0.9 million, or 6.6%. In addition, annualized rent per occupied square foot would have been $15.56, resulting in an annual increase of approximately 1.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. (2) SmartStop's same-store results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 include 9 self storage facilities located in the Greater Toronto Area whose transactions are denominated in Canadian Dollars and translated to U.S. dollars at the average rates for the period. Including the application of ASU 2016-02 Leases (Topic 842) treatment to the 2018 results as noted in note 1 above and adjusting foreign exchange rates on a same-currency basis, the adjusted result would have been an increase in same-store revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately $0.7 million, or 1.8% and a decrease in same-store net operating income for the same period of approximately $0.3 million, or 1.2%. (3) Revenue includes rental revenue, ancillary revenue, and administrative and late fees. (4) Property operating expenses excludes corporate general and administrative expenses, asset management fees, interest expense, depreciation, amortization expense, and acquisition expenses, but includes property management fees. (5) Of the total rentable square feet, parking represented approximately 695,000 square feet and 540,000 square feet as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. On a same-store basis, for the same periods, parking represented approximately 540,000 square feet. (6) Determined by dividing the sum of the month-end occupied square feet for the applicable group of facilities for each applicable period by the sum of their month-end rentable square feet for the period. (7) Determined by dividing the aggregate realized rental revenue for each applicable period by the aggregate of the month-end occupied square feet for the period. Properties are included in the respective calculations in their first full month of operations, as appropriate. SmartStop has excluded the realized rental revenue and occupied square feet related to parking herein for the purpose of calculating annualized rent per occupied square foot.

SmartStop's same-store property operating expenses increased by approximately $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 primarily due to increases in payroll, property taxes, advertising and repairs and maintenance, offset by approximately $0.6 million of bad debt expense recorded in property operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018, prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-02.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss as presented on SmartStop's consolidated statements of operations to property operating income, as stated above, for the periods indicated:





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018

Net loss

$ (11,232,290)



$ (2,104,377)

Adjusted to exclude:















Managed REIT Platform revenue



(29,062)





—

Asset management fees (2)



3,622,559





2,728,423

Managed REIT Platform expenses



10,569





—

General and administrative



3,481,070





2,633,210

Depreciation



14,288,918





10,147,586

Intangible amortization expense



4,081,308





2,218,765

Self administration transaction expenses



1,488,271





—

Acquisition expenses—affiliates



84,061





26,220

Other property acquisition expenses



84,236





253,430

Interest expense



18,323,804





8,829,468

Interest expense—accretion of fair market value of secured debt



(65,659)





(225,511)

Interest expense—debt issuance costs



1,915,258





644,952

Net loss on extinguishment of debt



1,487,867





—

Gain resulting from acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates



(8,017,353)





—

Other



306,401





151,612

Total property operating income

$ 29,829,958



$ 25,303,778



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING NOI, FFO, and MFFO

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

NOI is a non-GAAP measure that SmartStop defines as net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from properties before corporate general and administrative expenses, asset management fees, interest expense, depreciation, amortization, acquisition expenses and other non-property related expenses. SmartStop believes that NOI is useful for investors as it provides a measure of the operating performance of its operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with the ongoing operation of the properties. Additionally, SmartStop believes that NOI (also referred to as property operating income) is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. However, SmartStop's use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Modified Funds from Operations ("MFFO")

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, an industry trade group, has promulgated a measure known as funds from operations, or FFO, which SmartStop believes to be an appropriate supplemental measure to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental performance measure. FFO is not equivalent to SmartStop's net income (loss) as determined under GAAP.

SmartStop defines FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, or the White Paper. The White Paper defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of property and asset impairment write downs, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Additionally, gains and losses from change in control are excluded from the determination of FFO. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. SmartStop's FFO calculation complies with NAREIT's policy described above.

The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, which implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Diminution in value may occur if such assets are not adequately maintained or repaired and renovated as required by relevant circumstances or other measures necessary to maintain the assets are not undertaken. However, SmartStop believes that, since real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, including inflation, interest rates, the business cycle, unemployment and consumer spending, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation may be less informative. In addition, in the determination of FFO, SmartStop believes it is appropriate to disregard impairment charges, as this is a fair value adjustment that is largely based on market fluctuations and assessments regarding general market conditions which can change over time. An asset will only be evaluated for impairment if certain impairment indications exist and if the carrying value, or book value, exceeds the total estimated undiscounted future cash flows (including net rental revenues, net proceeds on the sale of the property, and any other ancillary cash flows at a property or group level under GAAP) from such asset. Testing for impairment is a continuous process and is analyzed on a quarterly basis. Investors should note, however, that determinations of whether impairment charges have been incurred are based partly on anticipated operating performance, because estimated undiscounted future cash flows from a property, including estimated future net rental revenues, net proceeds on the sale of the property, and certain other ancillary cash flows, are taken into account in determining whether an impairment charge has been incurred. While impairment charges are excluded from the calculation of FFO as described above, investors are cautioned that due to the fact that impairments are based on estimated future undiscounted cash flows and that SmartStop intends to have a relatively limited term of SmartStop's operations; it could be difficult to recover any impairment charges through the eventual sale of the property. To date, SmartStop has not recognized any impairments.

Historical accounting for real estate involves the use of GAAP. Any other method of accounting for real estate such as the fair value method cannot be construed to be any more accurate or relevant than the comparable methodologies of real estate valuation found in GAAP. Nevertheless, SmartStop believes that the use of FFO, which excludes the impact of real estate related depreciation and amortization and impairments, assists in providing a more complete understanding of SmartStop's performance to investors and to SmartStop's management, and when co