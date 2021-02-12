SmartStop Wins Newsweek's Best Customer Service 2021 Award for Storage Companies

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's operating brand SmartStop® Self Storage was awarded Newsweek's Best Customer Service 2021 among Storage Center companies. SmartStop topped the list which was presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data.

The results were determined by an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. customers and criteria which include quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. The complete list of winners and methodology can be found on Newsweek.

"The recognition by Newsweek is a reaffirmation of what we already know at SmartStop—we have the best customer service and employees in the self storage industry," said H. Michael Schwartz, Executive Chairman of SmartStop. "During a year when customer service was even more important to our business given the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to thank all of our employees for doing a tremendous job in working with our customers and earning this prestigious honor."

Schwartz continued, "We 'Think National and Act Local' across all aspects of our business, and we look forward to continually delivering exceptional customer service moving forward and improving the customer value proposition in the future."

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 390 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 150 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 101,000 units and 11.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.



