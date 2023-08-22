SmartStyle Hair Salons Launch Collaboration with Walmart+ to Offer Savings on High-Quality Haircare

News provided by

SmartStyle

22 Aug, 2023, 14:32 ET

It will feature exclusive members-only offers on SmartStyle services and products in Walmart stores

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStyle, the family hair salon brand located inside over 1,000 Walmart stores across North America, is announcing exclusive salon offers to members of  Walmart+, the retailer's membership service with a suite of benefits including free delivery from local stores, free shipping, fuel discounts and more.

Continue Reading

Local SmartStyle salons deliver a convenient full-service haircare experience from professionally trained stylists at compelling price points. With this new offering, Walmart+ members unlock access to even more value inside their local Walmart store with two savings options to redeem on each SmartStyle salon visit: $5 off any service of $10 or more and 25% off the purchase of premium-quality salon retail product.

"Our SmartStyle salons are a stylish, convenient and affordable destination for busy families," said John Davi, Chief Digital Officer at Regis Corporation. "With this expansion of our Walmart relationship, Walmart+ members now have two more reasons to experience SmartStyle's high-quality services and products."

SmartStyle salons' savings options are the newest in-store offers for Walmart+ members, combining value and style with the convenience of the local Walmart store. From quick trims to on-trend styles to hair color and highlights, SmartStyle offers affordable prices for the whole family. SmartStyle also has a wide range of professional haircare products from Matrix, Biolage, Paul Mitchell, Redken, DESIGNLINE, Sexy Hair, Nioxin and more.

For more information on SmartStyle or to find one of its locations in a Walmart near you, visit SmartStyle.com.

About SmartStyle:

SmartStyle is a full-service hair salon with over 1,000 convenient locations in Walmart stores across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. SmartStyle salons provide a full range of hair services including women's haircuts, men's haircuts, kids' haircuts, color services, perms, styling and waxing. Plus, hair services at SmartStyle that include a shampoo also come with a complimentary basic conditioner and scalp massage. SmartStyle is part of Regis Corporation, a leader in the haircare industry. For additional information about SmartStyle, visit SmartStyle.com. For more information about Regis Corporation, please visit RegisCorp.com.

Media Contact: Amy Adamle
Phone Number: 651-788-6701
Email: [email protected]
Website: smartstyle.com

SOURCE SmartStyle

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.