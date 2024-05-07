SMARTSWEETS™ LAUNCHES DELICIOUSLY UPGRADED RECIPES OF FAN FAVORITES, ELEVATING TASTE AND TEXTURE

Game-Changing 'New and Improved' Recipe Advances SmartSweets' Promise to its Growing Fan Base: Mouth-Watering Delicious Candy with Radically Less Sugar.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSweets , the original better-for-you, low-sugar candy brand, proudly introduces a game-changing, delicious upgrade to its top selling flavors. Sweet Fish, Sourmelon Bites, Sour Blast Buddies and Peach Rings now deliver juicier and fruitier flavor, softer and fresher texture, brighter and bolder colors, and extra sour power on the sour candies. All flavors continue to deliver on the promise that makes SmartSweets a candy icon: up to 92% less sugar than traditional candy, with no artificial sweeteners, no added sugar and no sugar alcohols.

SmartSweets

In today's market where consumers are increasingly prioritizing better-for-you choices, SmartSweets remains at the forefront of innovation, setting new industry standards and rewriting the rules of the candy game. The new recipe represents months and months of recipe testing and consumer feedback. The ambitious goal was to deliver a candy that was unequivocally preferred to the existing formula, which was confirmed through rigorous consumer testing.

"Since our launch in 2016, SmartSweets has led the better-for-you candy industry through our relentless commitment to innovation and our dedication to our community," said Tara Bosch, founder of SmartSweets. "This recipe evolution is a testament to our community's invaluable feedback and is a game-changer in meeting the evolving preferences of the broadest range of candy lovers while delivering on our promise to Kick Sugar, Keep Candy."

The redesigned packaging features a "New & Improved" badge, setting the stage for a new chapter of growth for the brand. The new formula also extends to other new flavors launched just this year, including Tropical Sours and Barbie™ x SmartSweets Pink Lemonade Dream Gummy Candy, promising a delicious experience no matter your flavor profile preference. The revamped candy is available for purchase in stores nationwide and online at SmartSweets.com . For more information, please visit SmartSweets.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok .

ABOUT SMARTSWEETS

Launched in 2016 from Tara Bosch's home kitchen, SmartSweets innovates the delicious candy you know and love with up to 92 percent less sugar than traditional candy. SmartSweets' pinky promise is delicious candy with no artificial sweeteners, no added sugars, and no sugar alcohols. SmartSweets products are available on Amazon or online at https://smartsweets.com/ and are sold in over 55,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, including Target, Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Albertsons, CVS, and more.

SOURCE SmartSweets