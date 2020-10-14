Smarttech247 Offers Free Cyber Security Reviews for Credit Unions During Pandemic

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the fintech sector, Smarttech247 today announced free confidential and comprehensive IT Security Reviews for Credit Unions in response to the increased risks and compliance challenges brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Understanding potential exposure is the first step in developing a cohesive security strategy. Smarttech247's expertise allows visibility to weaknesses and potential exposure. In this technically challenging COVID-19 enironment we are pleased to be able to offer a free no strings confidential IT security review to US based Credit Unions," said Ronan Murphy, CEO of Smarttech247.

As credit union employees work from home and nearly all services are offered digitally, the target on the back of financial institutions has grown significantly. The use of remote connection methods has introduced risks that did not exist within the office environment. The most prominent are security vulnerabilities in remote desktop tools and protocols. Aggressive ransomware gangs who are exploiting vulnerabilities in systems and launching social engineering on users are causing severe financial harm to credit unions and members.

"We are proud of the great reputation and partnerships we continue to build with our Credit Union clients in North America and are keen to help more in this important industry," continued Murphy.

Maxwell Humphrey, Associate VP at SF Fire Credit Union, a current client said, "We are delighted to be working with Smarttech247 and would recommend them to any financial institution looking for reliable and effective defense against cyber-crime."

"Our initial review will cover main cybersecurity controls review and provide written remediation recommendations. Additionally, we will offer free Phishing Simulation Campaigns for Credit Unions for up to 250 users. Of course, we would be delighted to assist in the implementation of our recommendations but our initial review is not contingent on us also providing the solutions," said Raluca Saceanu, General Manager Smarttech247.

Attacks against the financial sector increased more 350% globally from February to September 2020.

Smarttech247 SOCs (Security Operations Centre) are ISO9001/ISO27001 NSAI certified.

