SmartTRAK Announces In2Data: The Premier MedTech Conference Focused on AI & Data-Driven Commercial Growth

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTRAK, a leading global MedTech market insights company for the orthopedics, wound, spine/neuro and regenerative medicine markets, today announced In2Data: From Insight to Revenue, a first-of-its-kind, one-day conference designed to bridge the gap between data, artificial intelligence and commercial growth in the medical device industry. The conference will be held on November 4, 2026 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

In2Data will bring together over 150 commercial, marketing, product, strategy, executive leaders and investors from across the global MedTech sector. The summit is dedicated to help companies successfully transform data into tech tools for faster targeting, smarter decisions and stronger commercial execution without the prohibitive costs and complexities of traditional solutions.

"Most MedTech companies have data, but few are truly translating it into growth," said Sharon O'Reilly, CEO of SmartTRAK. "In2Data is designed to bridge that gap, delivering practical frameworks, proven playbooks and real-world applications that companies can implement immediately along with actionable insights that power a modern 'tech toolbox' including AI, enabling teams to operationalize data and drive smarter, faster decisions."

Key Takeaways & Executive ROI

Unlike other MedTech industry events, In2Data is built around delivering immediate, actionable value. Through expert panels, interactive sessions and keynote presentations, attendees will leave equipped to:

Operationalize AI: Learn how to deploy data and AI at scale to accelerate commercial velocity.

Learn how to deploy data and AI at scale to accelerate commercial velocity. Navigate Regulatory Shifts: Master the integration of real-world evidence to stay ahead of regulatory transformations.

Master the integration of real-world evidence to stay ahead of regulatory transformations. Optimize Investments: Apply data-driven frameworks to strategic decision-making and R&D investments.

Apply data-driven frameworks to strategic decision-making and R&D investments. Unify Commercial Engines: Break down silos by building integrated, high-performing commercial data ecosystems focused on growth.

Break down silos by building integrated, high-performing commercial data ecosystems focused on growth. Maximize Care Continuum Data: Leverage insights across the entire patient journey for superior clinical and market outcomes.

Specialized Tracks & The SmartINNOVATION Showcase

To ensure relevance across specialties, the conference features market-specific breakout sessions led by SmartTRAK experts in Orthopedics, Wound Care, Neuro/Spine and Regenerative Medicine markets.

The event will culminate in the SmartINNOVATION Showcase, featuring an interactive panel and an exclusive networking reception highlighting the cutting-edge AI and data solutions actively shaping the future of MedTech.

To learn more, register or inquire about speaking and sponsorship opportunities, please visit SmartTRAK.com/in2data.

About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is a leading provider of Insights-as-a-Service for the global MedTech industry, delivering actionable market intelligence, analytics and advisory services across Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine and Neuro/Spine markets. Through its SaaS platform and expert analyst team, SmartTRAK equips MedTech companies with real-time insights, competitive intelligence and strategic guidance to support informed decision-making and drive growth. Learn more about SmartTRAK at www.smarttrak.com.

SOURCE SmartTRAK