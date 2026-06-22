SmartTRAK Launches SmartTARGET, Bringing Physician-Level Procedure Data and Orthopedic, Wound and Neuro Market Intelligence Together in One Platform

SmartTRAK and Alpha Sophia unite procedure volume data and market context in a single, cost-effective turnkey platform

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTRAK, the leading global MedTech market intelligence solution serving Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine and Neuro Therapies, today announced the availability of SmartTARGET, a physician-level sales targeting solution integrated directly into the SmartTRAK platform, bringing Alpha Sophia's physician-level targeting capabilities to SmartTRAK subscribers in one affordable solution.

SmartTARGET combines all-payer procedure volume data with SmartTRAK's proprietary analyst-backed market intelligence, giving commercial teams a single destination to identify the right physicians, understand the market dynamics behind the opportunity and close deals faster. The solution covers more than 300 million patient lives across four payer types — Medicare, Medicaid, Government and Commercial.

SmartTARGET expands your SmartTRAK subscription by bringing powerful insights and physician level targeting together in one place, activating instantly within your existing workflow. Users can search and filter by HCP name, NPI number, specialty, geography, CPT and HCPCS Level II procedure codes. Open Payments data further enriches targeting by surfacing physician-manufacturer payment relationships within the workflow.

"MedTech commercial teams need both market insights and targeting data to understand and quickly act on sales opportunities. Until now, those have lived in separate tools, " said SmartTRAK Chief Commercial Officer Joe Mish. "SmartTARGET changes that. By bringing Alpha Sophia's physician-level targeting directly into SmartTRAK, we're giving commercial teams a single platform to move from market understanding to targeted action quickly, confidently and without added complexity. "

"SmartTRAK has built something truly valuable for the MedTech community, and we're thrilled to power the next chapter of that with SmartTARGET," said Paul-Lukas Josten, CEO and Co-Founder of Alpha Sophia. "By bringing Alpha Sophia's physician-level intelligence directly into the SmartTRAK workflow, we're giving commercial teams something they've never had before – the ability to move from market insight to targeted action in a single platform. This is exactly the kind of insight we built Alpha Sophia to enable."

SmartTARGET is available now as an add-on for SmartTRAK subscribers. For more information, visit SmartTRAK.com/SmartTARGET or contact [email protected].

About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is a leading provider of Insights-as-a-Service for the global MedTech industry, delivering actionable market intelligence, analytics and advisory services across Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine and Neuro Therapy markets. Through its SaaS platform and expert analyst team, SmartTRAK equips MedTech companies with real-time insights, competitive intelligence and strategic guidance to support informed decision-making and drive growth. Learn more about SmartTRAK at www.smarttrak.com.

About Alpha Sophia

Alpha Sophia is a healthcare commercial intelligence platform providing life sciences and MedTech organizations with real-world insights into provider behavior and market dynamics, enabling precise segmentation, territory planning, KOL identification, and strategic targeting.

www.alphasophia.com

SOURCE SmartTRAK