SmartTRAK Expands Orthopedic Intelligence Solutions Ahead of AAOS 2026

SmartTRAK Launches New Software and Service Solutions, Creating a Unified "Smart" Insights Platform for Faster, Smarter Decisions

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the orthopedic industry prepares for the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), SmartTRAK today announced a major expansion of its "Smart" portfolio of orthopedic market intelligence and advisory solutions. These enhancements are designed to help MedTech leaders move beyond fragmented data and make faster, more confident strategic decisions.

As orthopedic markets grow increasingly complex, success requires more than information. It demands expert interpretation, integrated intelligence and decisive strategy. SmartTRAK continues to combine proprietary data, advanced analytics and deep analyst expertise to power confident growth across MedTech.

SmartTRAK now introduces SmartTARGET, powered by Alpha Sophia, a new sales targeting capability available directly within the SmartTRAK platform. Designed to extend SmartTRAK's existing market intelligence, SmartTARGET enables users to analyze physician procedure volumes by CPT and HCPCS Level II codes, specialty, and geography—seamlessly alongside SmartTRAK's proprietary insights and daily market updates. By bringing targeting data and market intelligence together in one environment, SmartTARGET helps commercial teams translate insights into action more quickly, refine targeting strategies, and accelerate revenue growth.

Building on its established Hip and Knee Brand Tracker, SmartTRAK has expanded SmartBRAND to include comprehensive U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty brand tracking. Powered by Curvo | BroadJump's healthcare market intelligence data, this shoulder market addition creates a unified view across major joint reconstruction segments and enables seamless analysis of brand share, site-of-care mix, five-year growth trends, pricing dynamics and regional performance across U.S. markets. SmartTRAK plans to expand SmartBRAND with further orthopedic solutions in 2026.

SmartTRAK has also significantly enhanced its Spine Market Solution, delivering intelligence across the full continuum of care, including Fusion, Non-Fusion and Interventional Spine. The expanded platform adds new coverage of spine bone grafting—historically difficult to quantify—along with deeper insight into high-growth segments such as Intradiscal Therapeutics, Interventional MIS and Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) treatments. Expanded dynamic stabilization coverage and more granular fusion segmentation provide tailored intelligence for companies of all sizes, replacing fragmented data sources with a single, integrated platform.

In Foot and Ankle, one of orthopedics' fastest-evolving segments, SmartTRAK offers two in-depth reports: Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) for Bunions – Market Assessment and Surgeon Trends Survey and The Evolution of Foot & Ankle Procedures: U.S. Orthobiologic Market Assessment & Trends. Powered by proprietary data and an extensive surgeon network, these reports deliver actionable insights on adoption trends, competitive positioning and future growth opportunities.

Complementing its data platforms, SmartTRAK has expanded SmartADVISORY, its expert-led advisory offering for companies navigating critical growth inflection points. Trusted by leading global MedTech organizations, SmartADVISORY integrates proprietary data with seasoned analyst expertise to deliver customized intelligence and actionable strategy that drives confident decision-making.

SmartTRAK will showcase its expanded orthopedic solutions portfolio at AAOS 2026 in New Orleans. Attendees can visit Booth #815 in the Exhibit Hall from March 2–6. The company will also serve as a featured sponsor of the AAOS OrthoPitch competition on Tuesday, March 3rd. To schedule a meeting at AAOS, please visit https://www.smarttrak.com/smart.

About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is a leading provider of Insights-as-a-Service for the global MedTech industry, delivering actionable market intelligence, analytics and advisory services across Orthopedics, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine and Neuro Therapy markets. Through its SaaS platform and expert analyst team, SmartTRAK equips MedTech companies with real-time insights, competitive intelligence and strategic guidance to support informed decision-making and drive growth. Learn more about SmartTRAK at www.smarttrak.com .

About Alpha Sophia

Alpha Sophia is a healthcare commercial intelligence platform that equips life sciences, medtech and healthcare organizations with deep, real-world insights into provider behavior and market dynamics. By bringing together claims data, clinical signals, organizational affiliations, geographic patterns and scientific research activity, Alpha Sophia supports precise segmentation, cohort analysis, KOL identification, territory planning and strategic healthcare targeting. Learn more about Alpha Sophia at: www.alphasophia.com .

About Curvo | BroadJump

Curvo | BroadJump delivers independent, market-level intelligence to help MedTech organizations compete in a more data-driven healthcare environment. By transforming fragmented healthcare data into structured, comparable insights, we enable commercial teams to compare pricing, understand purchasing patterns, and strengthen positioning in RFx and contracting discussions. Tracking nearly 40% of U.S. healthcare non-labor spend, Curvo | BroadJump provides one of the industry's most comprehensive views of real-world pricing and utilization — empowering MedTech organizations to support value-based selling, refine go-to-market strategy and build stronger provider partnerships through credible, transparent data.

SOURCE SmartTRAK