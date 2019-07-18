SmartTrust® Debuts New 60/40 Quality Allocation UIT Strategy and Hires Plante for Southeast

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennion & Walsh has recently hired Justin Plante as a Regional Vice President for its proprietary SmartTrust® Unit Investment Trust (UIT) business. SmartTrust® also recently brought a new, innovative 2 year UIT strategy to market called the 60/40 Quality Allocation Trust.

"The 60/40 asset allocation is well known within the industry for the potential benefits which may include capital appreciation, income, diversification, and principal stability," said Kevin Mahn, Chief Investment Officer of SmartTrust®. "At SmartTrust®, we took this asset allocation strategy a step further by defining and selecting high quality stocks and fixed income securities for its implementation."

For the 60% allocation to equities, SmartTrust® considers the common stocks of quality companies that have strong and stable balance sheets, have a history of earnings growth, and low relative volatility. For the 40% allocation to fixed income, which is implemented through investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for this strategy, SmartTrust® defines quality fixed income-oriented ETFs as those that invest primarily in investment grade U.S. corporate bonds and U.S. government securities, have relatively low volatility, and have relatively low expense ratios. The first series of the SmartTrust®, 60/40 Quality Allocation Trust deposited on July 16, 2019.

Mr. Plante joins as a Regional Vice President and external wholesaler for SmartTrust® covering defined areas in the Southeast territory. Prior to Hennion & Walsh, Mr. Plante worked in UIT and ETF wholesaling capacities for Nuveen and Incapital.

"Justin is a quality individual with strong wholesaling experience and knowledge of the UIT product," said Bill Walsh, President and Co-Founder of Hennion & Walsh. "We are hopeful that this new hire and our new 60/40 Quality strategy will help fuel the continued growth of SmartTrust®," added Richard Hennion, Co-Founder of Hennion & Walsh.

SmartTrust® UITs, sponsored by Hennion & Walsh, offer diversified income and total return opportunities through innovative investment strategies. Headquartered just outside of New York City, in Parsippany, NJ, Hennion & Walsh deposited its first SmartTrust® UIT in 2003 and currently has 25 different UIT strategies available for purchase in the primary market. For more information about Hennion & Walsh's SmartTrust® UIT products, please contact the firm's Internal Support Desk at (888) 505-2872, or visit www.smarttrustuit.com. Hennion & Walsh is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information on Hennion & Walsh is available at www.hennionandwalsh.com.

