SmartTrust® Further Expands its Team of Experienced UIT Wholesalers

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennion & Walsh has recently hired two external wholesalers and one internal wholesaler to complement its existing team of experienced professionals for its proprietary SmartTrust® Unit Investment Trust (UIT) business. Cal Smith and David Ajifu joined as external wholesalers while Sean Liebel joins the team as an internal wholesaler.

"As we continue to expand the number of firms that we distribute our UITs through, it is very important that we also expand our team of wholesalers accordingly®," said Kevin Mahn, Chief Investment Officer of SmartTrust®. "These hires represent the type of wholesalers that we believe will demonstrate our commitment to providing the highest level of UIT service and support to financial advisors across the country."

Mr. Smith joins as a Regional Vice President and external wholesaler for SmartTrust® covering states including, but not limited to, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma for SmartTrust®. Prior to Hennion & Walsh, Mr. Smith was a Vice President and external wholesaler for UITs and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at First Trust.

Mr. Ajifu joins as a Regional Vice President and external wholesaler for SmartTrust® covering defined areas in the Northwest including, but not limited to, northern California, Washington and Oregon for SmartTrust®. Prior to Hennion & Walsh, Mr. Ajifu worked in various sales capacities for Incapital and Saybrus Partners.

Finally, Mr. Liebel joins as an internal wholesaler for SmartTrust®. Prior to Hennion & Walsh, Mr. Liebel worked at Rosso Financial Group and NYLIFE Securities LLC.

"We are thrilled about the continued growth of our experienced sales team here at SmartTrust® as demonstrated by the addition of these three quality professionals" said Bill Walsh, President and Co-Founder of Hennion & Walsh. "We also look forward to the further growth of our innovative platform of UITs at SmartTrust® in the years ahead," added Richard Hennion, Co-Founder of Hennion & Walsh.

SmartTrust® UITs, sponsored by Hennion & Walsh, offer diversified income and total return opportunities through innovative investment strategies. As of December 29, 2017, assets have grown by an annualized rate of 19 percent over the past five years while the number of Trusts outstanding grew by an annualized rate of 21 percent over the same period. For more information about Hennion & Walsh's SmartTrust® UIT products, please contact the firm's Internal Support Desk at (888) 505-2872, or visit www.smarttrustuit.com. Hennion & Walsh is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information on Hennion & Walsh is available at www.hennionandwalsh.com.

