SmartTrust® Hires Ionescu, Promotes McLoughlin, and Launches New Small-Cap Strategy

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennion & Walsh has recently hired Bob Ionescu as a Regional Vice President for its proprietary SmartTrust® Unit Investment Trust (UIT) business, promoted John McLoughlin to Divisional Vice President and launched a new Small-Cap Opportunities Trust strategy.

Bob Ionescu joins as a Regional Vice President and external wholesaler for SmartTrust®, covering certain defined areas in the states of Colorado, Ohio, Wyoming, Montana, West Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia. Prior to Hennion & Walsh, Mr. Ionescu was a Director at Merrill Lynch and worked in the roles of Capital Markets Sales Specialist, Director of National Sales for UITs and CEFs, and Director and Head of the Portfolio Solutions Desk. "Bob is a seasoned veteran with intimate knowledge of the UIT product and makes an excellent addition to our experienced sales team at SmartTrust®," said Matt Wolcott, Chief Operating Officer.

In addition, John McLoughlin was promoted from Regional Vice President to Divisional Vice President. Mr. McLoughlin has been an external wholesaler for SmartTrust® since 2013 and covers certain defined areas in the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. "John is the consummate professional and well-deserving of this promotion and the additional responsibilities that come along with the new position," said Dave D'Arcangelo, National Sales Manager.

Finally, the Small-Cap Opportunities Trust is a 2-year UIT that seeks total return potential through capital appreciation and dividend income, by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. small-cap operating companies and common stock of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in U.S. small-cap companies. The trust's portfolio is divided into three categories, each targeting certain exposure objectives to the U.S. small-cap securities universe. The exposure objective categories and approximate allocations at the time of each series deposit include 25% Beta, 25% Factor and 50% Alpha. Series 1 of the new strategy deposited earlier this year on May 13, 2021.

"Our Small-Cap Opportunities Trust is another example of how we continue to respond to the needs of investment professionals across the country with timely and effective UIT strategies," said Kevin Mahn, Chief Investment Officer. "We feel that our innovative portfolio selection process for this new UIT strategy allows for a distinctive and comprehensive way to invest in the small-cap equities asset class," added Mahn.

About SmartTrust®

SmartTrust® UITs, sponsored by Hennion & Walsh, offer diversified income and total return opportunities through innovative investment strategies. Headquartered just outside of New York City, in Parsippany, NJ, Hennion & Walsh deposited its first SmartTrust® UIT in 2003 and currently has 25 different UIT strategies available for purchase in the primary market. For more information about Hennion & Walsh's SmartTrust® UIT products, please contact the firm's Internal Support Desk at (888) 505-2872, or visit www.smarttrustuit.com. Hennion & Walsh is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information on Hennion & Walsh is available at www.hennionandwalsh.com.

