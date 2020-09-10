SmartTrust® Launches "New American Economy" UIT Strategy

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartTrust® brought a new investment strategy called the SmartTrust®, New American Economy Trust to market yesterday.

How humans and businesses operate and interact continues to evolve, and that rate of change has never been quicker than it is right now. This evolution has occurred in areas including technology, commerce, and health care. SmartTrust® contends that this already rapid evolution taking place, along with the force of change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, will form the basis of the new American economy and, by extension, the new UIT strategy.

"COVID-19 has triggered a societal and economic paradigm shift that may last for decades," said Kevin Mahn, Chief Investment Officer of SmartTrust®. "Combined with the ongoing revolution in innovation and technology, we feel there's an opportunity for investors to capitalize, so we decided to create and launch the New American Economy Trust strategy."

The Trust seeks to provide total return potential through capital appreciation and dividend income by identifying innovative and quality U.S. companies with the potential to thrive in the new American economy, focusing on the thematic areas of Health Care, Technology and E-Commerce, to find proven leaders and innovators that will likely continue that trend in the new American economy. Ultimately, 30 securities within these thematic areas were selected for the portfolio strategy considering factors such as analyst consensus ratings, 12-month price targets, valuations, financial strength, earnings, profitability, and dividends.

The first series of the SmartTrust® New American Economy Trust deposited on September 9, 2020 and has a scheduled termination date in 2 years on September 9, 2022.

"Our New American Economy Trust is another example of how we continue to respond to the needs of investment professionals across the country with timely and effective UIT strategies," said Dave D'Arcangelo, National Sales Manager. "We are optimistic that this new UIT strategy from SmartTrust® will be well-received and helpful to investors," added Matthew Wolcott, Senior Vice President.

About SmartTrust®



SmartTrust® UITs, sponsored by Hennion & Walsh, offer diversified income and total return opportunities through innovative investment strategies. Headquartered just outside of New York City, in Parsippany, NJ, Hennion & Walsh deposited its first SmartTrust® UIT in 2003 and currently has 25 different UIT strategies available for purchase in the primary market. For more information about Hennion & Walsh's SmartTrust® UIT products, please contact the firm's Internal Support Desk at (888) 505-2872, or visit www.smarttrustuit.com. Hennion & Walsh is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information on Hennion & Walsh is available at www.hennionandwalsh.com.

SOURCE SmartTrust UITs