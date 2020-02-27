SmartTrust® Launches New Fundamental Equity Contrarians UIT Strategy

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennion & Walsh recently added a new, innovative 15 month Unit Investment Trust (UIT) strategy to its proprietary SmartTrust® UIT platform called the Fundamental Equity Contrarians Trust.

The Trust consists of a portfolio of equity securities that Marshall Kaplan and his Fundamental Equity Advisors team at Ingalls & Snyder, LLC; the portfolio consultant of the Trust, believes possess solid operating fundamentals but are "contrarians" in that they are not universally favored by the Wall Street analyst community.

"We are thrilled to be able to work with Marshall and his experienced team at Ingalls & Snyder," said Kevin Mahn, Chief Investment Officer of SmartTrust®. "Having a portfolio of contrarians provides our clients with a unique portfolio strategy to consider if they do not necessarily want to follow consensus opinion."

Specifically, the Trust strategy seeks to invest in the equity securities of companies that, at the time of selection, were not consensus analyst "buys" and that possessed characteristics including solid financial flexibility, strong growth prospects and the potential for improved operating momentum.

"We are excited to work with SmartTrust®, and believe that the Fundamental Equity Contrarians Trust offers investors an interesting strategy combining traditional fundamentals with behavioral finance," added Marshall Kaplan, Senior Vice President of Ingalls & Snyder.

A video interview between Marshall Kaplan of Ingalls & Snyder and Kevin Mahn of SmartTrust® is available at SmartTrust University™ to help provide individuals with even more information on this portfolio strategy.

"We continue to listen to the financial advisors that we are fortunate to work with across the country about new potential UIT strategies such as Fundamental Equity Contrarians" said Bill Walsh, President and Co-Founder of Hennion & Walsh. Richard Hennion, Co-Founder of Hennion & Walsh added, "This new strategy is yet another example of the on-going product innovation taking place at SmartTrust®."

About SmartTrust®

SmartTrust® UITs, sponsored by Hennion & Walsh, offer diversified income and total return opportunities through innovative investment strategies. Headquartered just outside of New York City, in Parsippany, NJ, Hennion & Walsh deposited its first SmartTrust® UIT in 2003 and currently has 25 different UIT strategies available for purchase in the primary market. For more information about Hennion & Walsh's SmartTrust® UIT products, please contact the firm's Internal Support Desk at (888) 505-2872, or visit www.smarttrustuit.com. Hennion & Walsh is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information on Hennion & Walsh is available at www.hennionandwalsh.com.

SOURCE SmartTrust UITs